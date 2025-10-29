Aiming to raise $150 million by 2030 to transform the future of care and build healthy communities

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont Foundation (FHMR) is launching the largest fundraising campaign in its history, with the ambitious goal of raising $150 million by 2030 to transform the future of care and build healthy communities. Under the theme Laisser sans maux, on ose y croire, the campaign is supported by several influential Quebec personalities who make up its campaign cabinet.

"Daring is part of who we are, and that's why we're launching the most ambitious campaign in our history. At HMR, our teams care for patients with the conviction that no patient should be left without hope. It's through the mobilization of our entire community that we dare to believe in this goal. Until the expansion and modernization of Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont are complete, the demand for care won't disappear; it will only continue to grow. That's why it's so important to come together for the well-being of our community, to improve care, advance research, and support the continuous development of our teams. To keep innovating and maintain excellence, we must act now," said Julie Desharnais, President and CEO of the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont Foundation.

A globally recognized centre of excellence, HMR serves 26% of Montreal's population. As one of Quebec's largest hospitals, it plays a vital role in the healthcare network, a place where quality care and compassion go hand in hand with innovation. Beyond caring for its local community, HMR also welcomes patients from across Canada, who benefit from its world-renowned expertise in immuno-oncology, nephrology, and ophthalmology: "HMR embodies a spirit of solidarity and community, driven by a deep sense of belonging that is felt every day, both among care teams and the patients they serve," added Julie Desharnais.

Together for a Healthier Future: $150 Million for Concrete and Transformative Projects

The demand for care is urgent and continues to rise. Every contribution to the campaign will help fund a range of innovative projects designed to accelerate research on still incurable diseases, acquire cutting-edge equipment, and make care more accessible and better tailored to patients' needs.

Raised funds will help support two key pillars:

TRANSFORMING THE FUTURE OF CARE | $80M

Transforming the future of care means investing to accelerate research and train teams in the most advanced practices and treatment techniques. By innovating, developing new approaches to care, and integrating best practices from around the world, we are opening new paths to treat, heal, and bring hope to today's patients and future generations.

Flagship projects include cell and gene therapy, clinical research infrastructure, and at-home nephrology care.

BUILDING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES | $70M

Building healthy communities means providing high-quality, accessible, and personalized care supported by state-of-the-art equipment. It also means empowering care teams to treat and support patients with compassion at every step of their journey. We dare to move beyond traditional care models to make a difference across the entire continuum of care: from hospital to home, before and after illness. This pillar will also support long-lasting initiatives that help safeguard our collective health.

Flagship projects include medical equipment and technology (MRI, microscopes, surgical robots, etc.), at-home care, and the cross-cultural pediatric clinic (a specialized service that supports children and families from diverse cultural backgrounds).

A Campaign Cabinet Mobilized to Make a Difference: Daring to Believe!

To achieve its ambitious goal, the HMR Foundation can count on an outstanding campaign cabinet, a true reflection of a community coming together in support of a shared cause. Made up of influential figures from the business, scientific, philanthropic, artistic, and political spheres, this cabinet brings together dedicated leaders from all walks of life.

The full list of cabinet members and campaign ambassadors can be found here.

Julie Gascon:

"It's a pleasure to lend my voice to the HMR Foundation's vital mission. Together, through our collective support and commitment, we can help sustain the excellence in care and innovation that define this institution. I truly believe in the talent of the HMR teams who give the best of themselves every day for the well-being of our communities."

Christian Yaccarini:

"I was delighted to accept the Co-Chair role for the HMR Foundation's fundraising campaign. Beyond building a new hospital, we must ensure that this centre of medical excellence continues to thrive. I firmly believe this essential campaign will succeed, and it's all thanks to your support."

About the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont Foundation

A proud partner of the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont Foundation for 45 years, the HMR Foundation engages donors and partners in building healthy communities and shaping the future of care.

By supporting projects focused on research, teaching, and patient care -- from hospital admission to recovery -- the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont (HMR) Foundation serves as an innovative philanthropic leader dedicated to the well-being of its community. The HMR Foundation achieves this, in part, thanks to its many partners who make health central to everything they do.

