The Honourable Pascale St-Onge announces Government of Canada support for MRC La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau and Municipalité de Grand-Remous

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions fueling community revitalization and creating the conditions for local economies to thrive as they rebound from the effects of COVID-19.

Shared public spaces such as bike paths and boat launches are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. Across Canada, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are also integral to the well-being of individuals, families, and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, announced investments totalling $811,153 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for two projects in the La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau region. The MRC La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau is also counting on Government of Quebec support totalling $1,351,494 to implement its project.

Details of the contributions are as follows:

The Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) La Vallée-de-la- Gatineau is receiving a non–repayable contribution of $711,700 . CED's support will enable it to improve the 72–kilometre-long Véloroute des Draveurs bike path in order to reinvent the outdoor spaces. This project will enable the community to kick-start its development by stimulating local economic growth and improving residents' quality of life. For its part, the Government of Quebec is providing $1,289,254 through the Ministère des Transports du Québec and $62,240 through the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation under the Soutien au rayonnement des régions component of the Fonds régions et ruralité.

The Municipalité de Grand-Remous is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $99,453 . CED's support will make it possible to rehabilitate and repair the boat launch providing access to the Baskatong Reservoir. This project will improve and reinvent outdoor spaces and make this public space more accessible to people with disabilities in the municipality.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"This initiative demonstrates our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of every size, in every region. We have helped put small- and medium–sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now, it is time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"I am delighted the Government of Canada is supporting businesses and organizations such as the Municipalité régionale de comté La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau as they invest in their shared, inclusive public spaces. The government recognizes that investing in community infrastructure is essential to develop the economic potential of the region's tourism sector and bring prosperity to everyone."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"I am truly pleased that our government is supporting this important project to help enhance the quality of life of those living in all communities in the MRC La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau. By providing financial assistance to local and regional projects, your government is highlighting its role in contributing to municipal infrastructure and active transportation. As the Member for Gatineau, I am therefore delighted to see these projects implemented, and I thank all the partners who have worked to make this possible."

Robert Bussière, Member for Gatineau

"The Véloroute des Draveurs is an attraction not to be missed in La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau. This bicycle axis is used by citizens, villagers, and many tourists to enjoy the enchanting scenery our magnificent region offers. The linear park is also an excellent way to stay in good shape and benefit from nature. The Government of Canada's financial support today attests to the importance of this infrastructure for our regions."

Chantal Lamarche, Warden, MRC La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau

"It is with immense pleasure that we accept this contribution, which will enable us to rehabilitate the boat launch to access our beautiful stretch of water on the Baskatong Reservoir. We will thus be able to welcome our many tourists and enable our fellow citizens to use the boat launch safely. A special thank-you to our Member of Parliament for her involvement and quick action."

Jocelyne Lirette, Mayor, Grand-Remous

Quick facts

CCRF funding helps communities:

adapt community spaces and assets so they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED continues to provide targeted support for regional economic recovery. Applications can be submitted to CED for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund through the CCRF application for financial assistance.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies Quebec's businesses, supporting organizations, and regions into tomorrow's economy.

