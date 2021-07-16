The Granby company will improve productivity and continue its expansion.

GRANBY, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Cantons-de-l'Est region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to scale back their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, today announced $1 million in financial support to A.T.L.A.S. Aéronautik (ATLAS), a company incorporated in 2010 which manufactures and assembles complex components for the aeronautics industry, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED. This repayable contribution will allow ATLAS to improve its productivity thanks to its digitalization and expansion project.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Québec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on companies that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, in addition to being a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"People working in the aeronautics sector were hit hard by the pandemic. We were there to protect their jobs during the crisis and it is now time to relaunch the industry. By investing in Atlas's innovations and new technology, we are ensuring that Quebec remains a leader in this sector and are protecting good jobs for families in Granby and throughout the region for years to come. We will be there to ensure that people in this region play a role in the economic recovery."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier

"We are helping businesses to equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to our government's financial assistance, ATLAS will be able to continue to innovate in a cutting-edge sector and consolidate its industry and market position, which will also help stimulate the regional economy. This support, which is part of our economic recovery plan, will benefit the entire Cantons-de-l'Est region and enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The funds were provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program is geared towards entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

