Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions supports cross-country ski, snowmobiling and quad trail maintenance in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region to help attract winter activity enthusiasts from home and abroad in the coming years.

Practising winter trail activities contributes to the vitality of Quebec's regions. Many regions have been impacted by the global pandemic and, specifically, by the temporary absence of international tourists. Outdoor activities have, however, allowed local inhabitants to have fun and take advantage of Canada's natural beauty and richness, while at the same time helping our communities diversify their economies.

To further showcase the unparalleled attractions of the regions of Quebec and to ensure that businesses and organizations offering winter trail activities are ready for the next and subsequent seasons, we need to continue investing in trail maintenance so as to provide an optimal experience for tourists both from home and abroad.

Enhancing the future winter season experience in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $977,935 in non-repayable contributions under the Winter Tourism Initiative. The financial support was awarded to six organizations in the region: the Club de Moto-Neige Les Pistolets; the Club de Moto-Neige Les Déserteurs; the Club de ski de fond Amiski de Saint-Antonin; the Club Quad Trans-Témis; the Club Explorateurs du Mont-Bleu; and the Club de ski de fond Mont-Climont.

The Government of Canada is keen to support recreational, cultural and sports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy, especially in these uncertain times. The investments announced today will help with the upgrading and preparation of facilities for the post–COVID-19 recovery, and these initiatives will benefit all Canadians and, eventually, tourists from all around the world.

"Tourism is an economic driver for all our communities and will be a key part of our economic recovery. Winter tourism energizes the regions during the coldest months of the year and, as we have seen during the pandemic, contributes not only to the well-being of citizens but also to the vitality of local economies. Our government is proud to promote initiatives such as these, which are having a positive impact on economic development in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, supporting good jobs for the middle class and bringing joy to people in a northern country such as ours."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. With an initial budget of $10 million over two years under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to increase the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic benefits. It helps organizations acquire equipment and pursue maintenance activities that ensure the safety of cross-country ski, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant benefits of the many projects submitted through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly $13 million .

over two years under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, the Winter Tourism Initiative aims to increase the practice of winter trail activities and sports and the resulting economic benefits. It helps organizations acquire equipment and pursue maintenance activities that ensure the safety of cross-country ski, snowmobiling and quad trails. Given the significant benefits of the many projects submitted through the Initiative, the budget has been topped up to a current total of nearly . CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

