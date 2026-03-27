OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), today announced the reappointment of the Honourable Liza Frulla, P.C., C.M., O.Q., as Chair of the Board of Directors of Destination Canada for a term of five years, effective August 6, 2026. Ms. Frulla has been Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Tourism Commission (Destination Canada) since August 6, 2021.

Since August 2015, Ms. Frulla has served as Director General and member of the Board of Directors of the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec. Her career spans sports journalism, marketing and radio. She served as Quebec's Minister of Culture and Communications and later as federal Minister of Canadian Heritage.

She also contributed to the development of Quebec's first cultural policy and to the establishment of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the Société de développement des industries culturelles. She is a Member of the Order of Canada, an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec, one of the first Companions of the Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec, and an Officer of the Ordre de la Pléiade. She also serves on several boards and participates in a committee focused on the future of Montréal's Olympic Park. In fall 2025, she received an honorary doctorate from the Université du Québec en Outaouais.

Destination Canada is Canada's national tourism marketing organization, promoting the country globally to drive sustainable growth across the visitor economy and strengthen Canada's competitiveness as a travel destination. Destination Canada works with partners to attract leisure travellers and major international conventions, conferences and events that raise Canada's global profile. Through its NorthStar partnership, Destination Canada works with provincial, territorial, municipal and industry partners to align marketing efforts in markets where it can achieve the highest return on investment for Canadians.

Quotes

"Tourism is a powerful economic driver that creates over two million jobs in communities across Canada and supports local businesses in every region. Under Liza's leadership, Destination Canada has been and will continue to be well positioned to strengthen Canada's global competitiveness and seize new opportunities for growth across the 278,000 businesses that make up our tourism sector. We thank her for her continued commitment to this important work."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Liza Frulla is a true champion for travel and tourism, guiding Destination Canada and our sector through challenges, changes and uncertainty toward a future filled with opportunity. Increasingly recognized as a nation builder, our sector benefits every corner of Canada by contributing to its economic goals and socio-cultural values. I know Liza will provide the leadership needed to capitalize quickly on the high growth and fast returns we see ahead."

– Marsha Walden, President and Chief Executive Officer, Destination Canada

Quick facts

Canada's tourism sector supports more than 2.1 million jobs and strengthens local communities.

In 2024, the sector added over $50 billion to gross domestic product and generated over $129 billion in revenues.

The Canadian Tourism Commission, operating as "Destination Canada" (DC), is a federally owned Crown corporation with a mandate to market Canada as a premier tourism destination.

In 2026–27, DC will receive $93.3 million in parliamentary appropriations to market Canada as a premier tourism destination, attract high-value business events to Canadian destinations, provide data and research, and support destination development efforts.

Destination Canada's activities bring a high rate of return on investment. Every dollar invested in Destination Canada's activities results in nearly $24 in economic impact.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]