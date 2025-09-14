QUÉBEC CITY, QC, Sept. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, welcomed the federal government's launch of Build Canada Homes —a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale.

Build Canada Homes will transform public-private co-operation and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyzes the creation of an entirely new Canadian housing industry. It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need.

Build Canada Homes will help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

With a bold new approach and unprecedented investments, Build Canada Homes will take the following actions:

Capitalization: Build Canada Homes will have an initial capitalization of $13 billion so that builders have the financing they need to get big housing projects completed.

Public Lands: By taking land costs out of the equation, private builders can focus on building. By transferring the Canada Lands Company under the Build Canada Homes portfolio, large affordable housing projects will get built in communities across the country.

Using innovative technologies and Canadian materials: As part of its mandate, Build Canada Homes will use cost-efficient and modern methods of construction such as factory-built, modular housing, and mass timber. By adopting these methods of construction, Build Canada Homes will catalyze a new housing industry that builds faster and more sustainably year round. By prioritizing Canadian materials such as lumber, aluminum, steel and mass timber, Build Canada homes will strengthen domestic supply chains, scale up a home-grown housing industry, and creating high-paying careers across the country.

The launch of Build Canada Homes and its initial investments are part of the Canadian government's broader effort to double the pace of housing construction over the next decade. These efforts will ensure that communities across Canada benefit from more affordable housing and a stronger, more sustainable housing system.

Quotes

"Build Canada Homes will fast-track affordable housing projects across the country, including in Québec, and support new, innovative ways of building to ensure we meet the growing needs of our communities. By working with government partners and the private sector, this initiative will help deliver more affordable housing where it's needed most."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"With the launch of Build Canada Homes, we are taking an ambitious step to accelerate the construction of affordable housing and strengthen the housing market in Québec City and across the country. This approach will promote the creation of inclusive living environments where everyone—families, students, seniors, and the entire population—can find safe and dignified housing."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre

"In recent years, the National Housing Strategy has enabled non-profit housing organizations to develop their capacity to deliver housing on a large scale. The funding for housing project portfolios announced today by Build Canada Homes is the next logical step for the sector: it will leverage our expertise and agility to more effectively deliver the significant volume of affordable housing that the country needs."

Laurent Levesque, CEO of UTILE

Quick Facts

Build Canada Homes launched today as a Special Operating Agency within Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC). In the new year, Build Canada Homes will evolve into a standalone federal agency reporting to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

Build Canada Homes will focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products. To streamline and strengthen federal efforts to build housing – particularly affordable housing – ministerial responsibility for Canada Lands Company has been transferred to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure. This move enables Build Canada Homes to leverage Canada Lands Company's existing land holdings and development expertise to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing across the country.

Associated Links

Prime Minister Carney launches Build Canada Homes to supercharge homebuilding across the country

Build Canada Homes

Canada Lands Company

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]: Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]