The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stages "Eight To Glory, presented by Lenovo" - A One-Of-A-Kind Final-Eight Inspired Race Where Thoroughbreds and Jockeys Will Symbolise The Quarter-finalists in Football's Biggest Global Tournament

HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- On Wednesday, July 8 at Happy Valley, The Hong Kong Jockey Club (the Club) is presenting a special race to capture a singular cultural moment: where the world's love of football joins with world-class horse racing. As the football tournament enters the quarter-finals gripping the attention of billions, the Club is reframing the moment through the classic sports of horse racing. Eight thoroughbreds will race around the famous Happy Valley track in a thrilling contest of speed and courage. The race, "Eight to Glory, presented by Lenovo", will be staged as a vibrant competition, symbolising the final eight competing for honours in Happy Valley, turning one of Asia's most iconic sporting venues into the unlikeliest football stage on earth.

Speed Speed

"Horse racing has always been about national pride and so is football. With "Eight to Glory", we want to bring those two worlds together in a way only The Hong Kong Jockey Club can. Eight horses will line up under the spotlights on the turf, each ridden by a jockey who is trading traditional silks for iconic football jerseys, each supporting a nation that will enter the quarter-final round of the iconic tournament which will commence the next day. This is not just another race. We wanted to do something the sporting world has never seen during the world's biggest sporting event," said Casper Stylsvig, the Club's Executive Director, Sports Business, from The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

This is a unique sport and culture story showcasing one of the most inventive football-themed activations to be staged anywhere in the world this summer. Running on Happy Wednesday, the mid-week racing event that has made Happy Valley a global byword for atmosphere and great vibes, the event will fuse the roar of a packed grandstand with a concept built to travel far beyond Hong Kong.

Eight Hong Kong racehorses will be given a moment in the spotlight, partnered by world-class riders, and a human thread that turns a novel concept into a preview of racing stars and future football honours.

The Club has entered into a new strategic partnership with Lenovo, Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™ – bringing together two globally recognised brands. On the race day, Lenovo will present the Lenovo Experience Booth, an immersive AI-powered football zone that showcases technologies associated with Lenovo's role at FIFA World Cup 2026™. Hong Kong will be the only city outside the tournament's host regions where fans can enjoy this experience.

"Eight to Glory" will also feature a meaningful charity component. On behalf of the eight horse owners participating in this special race, the Club will make donations to eight charity organisations nominated by the owners. This gives the race an additional layer of meaning that resembles "racing for charity" as the Club, being one of the world's leading charity donors, acts continuously for the betterment of society.

The race and the moment the winning horse crosses the line will be shared in real time across The Hong Kong Jockey Club's official channels.

For more campaign information, please visit the Club's website (Home of Football campaign| Happy Wednesday) and Instagram pages (@hkjcentertainment | @hkjcracingsports | @hkjc_community). Where highlights, the winner's celebration and behind-the-scene footage will be posted throughout the night.

Racecourse entrants must be aged 18 or above. Please refer to promotional materials, terms and conditions for details. Photos are for reference only and may be different from their actual appearance. Details of activities and offers are subject to change or cancellation without notice or compensation. The decision of The Hong Kong Jockey Club shall be final. For enquiries, please call the Club's Customer Hotline 1817.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Founded in 1884, The Hong Kong Jockey Club is a world-class sports and entertainment organisation that acts continuously for the betterment of our society. The Club has a unique integrated business model, comprising racing and racecourse entertainment, a membership club, and charities and community contribution. Through this model, the Club generates economic and social value for the community. In 2024/25, the Club returned a total of HK$39.1 billion to the community. This included HK$30.1 billion to the HKSAR Government in taxes and contributions and HK$9.0 billion in approved charity donations. The Club is Hong Kong's largest single taxpayer and one of the city's major employers. Its Charities Trust is one of the world's leading charity donors. Please visit www.hkjc.com.

SOURCE The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Flora TSUI, [email protected]