Jockey Club unveils first Hong Kong, China member of global pop group Now United, supporting young local talent to shine on world stage

It was back in May this year that the Club announced a strategic partnership with XIX Entertainment. Their first major initiative was to bring Now United to Hong Kong for a talent search, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young local talent to perform on a global stage.

Tsang becomes Now United's first-ever member from Hong Kong, China. Born in the city, she brings extensive stage experience as a home-grown singer, rapper and dancer and has garnered attention for her musical talent and youthful energy. Her proficiency in Cantonese, English and Putonghua enables her to collaborate with group members and communicate with audiences from around the world, showcasing her abilities and creativity. She provides a bridge that connects Hong Kong's new generation of talent to the world stage.

Dennis Hau, Executive Director, Customer Strategy, Insights and Innovation of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, highlighted the Club's aspiration to become a global sports entertainment brand, beginning with its partnership with XIX. "This collaboration will deliver attractive world-class racing and entertainment experiences for local residents and tourists, encouraging them to experience the magic when horse sports meet top-class entertainment," he said. "The Club has long been committed to youth and talent development, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity provides young local talent with world-class training. We look forward to Now United's new Hong Kong, China member helping to promote tourism in Hong Kong and take local horse racing events to the world."

Asian superstar Aaron Kwok attended the media unveiling in his capacity as "HKJC's Rising Stars Ambassador" to nurture promising local talent and encourage young people to follow their dreams. He is a well-known proponent of encouraging performers and artists to shine on the stage, in keeping with the Club's commitment to youth and talent development.

Being a horse owner with a love of horses, Kwok praised the Club for its contributions to the betterment of society over the years. He noted it has made Hong Kong synonymous with world-class racing while also supporting countless charitable and community projects locally and internationally. He praised the Club's commitment to youth and talent development, and expressed the hope that this once-in-a-lifetime Now United initiative would inspire Hong Kong youths to show their passion and talent to the world.

Internationally renowned entertainment producer, sports promoter and XIX founder Simon Fuller praised the Club's innovative vision of combining world-class sports and entertainment, noting Now United complements the dynamic energy of Hong Kong perfectly. He hoped the group's new Hong Kong member would showcase their optimism and resilience to shine on the world stage.

The collaboration between the Club and XIX also features Masterclass workshops from industry-leading professionals at XIX Entertainment's Academy of Pop, with tutors including world-class dancer and choreographer Nicky Andersen and renowned vocal coach Berkley The Artist.

During their stay in Hong Kong, members of Now United will shoot a reality YouTube Series and music videos, sharing positive stories about Hong Kong and Hong Kong racing with their millions of fans worldwide across multiple platforms.

The group is due to embark on a world tour in November featuring stops in Portugal and Brazil, before returning to Hong Kong in December to perform live at the Club's racecourses including at the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races. To learn more about Now United's activities in Hong Kong and the Club's entertainment initiatives, please visit and follow @hkjcentertainment on Instagram.

Click the link below to rewatch the event:

https://www.youtube.com/live/24xohmpJaVQ

Simon Fuller and XIX Entertainment

Simon Fuller, producer, creator and entrepreneur, is the founder of XIX Entertainment. He has imagined and executed a number of game-changing entertainment properties, engaging audiences across the world and generating billion revenues in the process. His ideas and businesses have disrupted convention, defined the times and empowered artists to achieve their ambitions. He was the inspiration behind the Spice Girls, the creator of the American Idol global TV franchise, the partner of David and Victoria Beckham and the guidance behind sporting legends Andy Murray and Lewis Hamilton, extraordinary singers Annie Lennox and Amy Winehouse and other award-winning projects with entertainment icons Jennifer Lopez and Michael Caine. Today, his company XIX Entertainment is an ever-evolving force of creativity and innovation in music, tech, film and fashion.

SOURCE The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Wence Wong, Senior Manager, Public Affairs (Charities Communications) , Tel: 2966 7342