THE HOME EQUITY PARTNERS CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY, SURPASSES $11 MILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP HIRE

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Home Equity Partners ("HEQ"), a Toronto-based fintech firm and pioneer in the home equity sharing space, is proudly celebrating its one-year anniversary following a year of rapid growth, product innovation, and demonstrated success in the Greater Toronto Area market.

In its first year of operations, HEQ has built a growing portfolio of residential real estate assets, with the total combined home value of properties under management now surpassing $11 million. The company has also successfully raised more than $2 million in capital from a diverse group of investors and strategic partners, positioning HEQ to expand its reach and continue supporting homeowners seeking flexible financial options.

"Our first year has been focused on building a strong foundation – establishing trusted partnerships, supporting homeowners, and demonstrating the value of home equity sharing as a responsible financial solution," said Shael Weinreb, CEO of The Home Equity Partners. "We are incredibly proud of how far we've come and excited to continue growing our presence as demand for home equity sharing continues to evolve."

As part of its continued expansion, HEQ is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Anthony as Director of Business Development and Corporate Partnerships. In this role, Carl will lead strategic growth initiatives and cultivate high-impact partnerships across the organization.

With more than 20 years of experience in recruitment and talent advisory, much of it as an entrepreneur, Carl brings a proven ability to identify opportunity, build trusted relationships, and scale businesses with intention. His career has been defined by connecting people, capital, and strategy to drive measurable outcomes in complex and competitive markets.

As a market leader, HEQ helps homeowners access the accumulated value of their homes while enabling investors to access Canadian residential home price appreciation.

About The Home Equity Partners

The Home Equity Partners is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to finance a home was by taking on debt. Through HEQ's Home Equity Sharing Agreements, we help homeowners access their equity with no monthly payments or interest. The company's mission is to redefine how Canadians think about homeownership and financial flexibility.

Learn more at www.theheqpartners.com

SOURCE The Home Equity Partners

For Media Inquiries, contact: Joey Gill, [email protected], + 1 416 556 0675.