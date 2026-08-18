The Home Depot Expands Fastest Fulfillment in Home Improvement with Nationwide Express Delivery

Available across U.S. markets for a small flat fee with no subscription or membership required, making rapid delivery accessible to Pro and DIY customers.

Express Delivery leverages 2,000+ Home Depot U.S. stores as neighborhood fulfillment hubs, delivering trade-grade products and everyday DIY essentials in three hours or less.

Delivers thousands of SKUs across plumbing, electrical, hardware, paint, tools, and everyday project supplies straight from local stores to the doorstep or job site.

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Home Depot® today announced the nationwide rollout of Express Delivery, bringing rapid fulfillment to millions of Pro and DIY customers for a small flat fee in U.S. markets, with no subscription or membership required.

Leveraging its supply chain network and more than 2,000 U.S. stores functioning as fulfillment hubs, The Home Depot's Express Delivery reinforces the company's position as the fastest delivery provider in home improvement. Now, customers can get need-it-now items in three hours or less, including materials and supplies for Pro construction projects. Shoppers can view Express Delivery eligibility on product pages and in the cart at checkout.

"Customers expect products to be available when and where they need them, and Express Delivery helps us meet that expectation with a fast, reliable solution," said Jordan Broggi, EVP of Interconnected Retail. "Whether you're a DIYer who needs one more bag of fertilizer to finish the yard or a Pro running short on adhesives and caulk for a time-sensitive job, Express Delivery makes it easier than ever for our customers to get the supplies they need, right when they need them most."

The Home Depot continues to invest in offerings that bring convenience, value and choice to both DIY and Pro customers, including:

Express Delivery for a small flat fee per order with no membership required, delivering Pro and DIY essentials in three hours or less. The Home Depot expects to offer even faster delivery speeds in the months ahead.

for a small flat fee per order with no membership required, delivering Pro and DIY essentials in three hours or less. The Home Depot expects to offer even faster delivery speeds in the months ahead. Free same-day delivery on orders of $25 or more placed by 4 p.m., giving customers another way to get the products they need for time-sensitive projects.

placed by 4 p.m., giving customers another way to get the products they need for time-sensitive projects. An extensive delivery center network delivering thousands of items as quickly as same day across categories like lighting, vanities, décor, building materials, and more. Working in conjunction with local stores, this network delivers more than 65% of in-stock parcel products same day or next day, and approximately 55% of in-stock big and bulky orders within two days.

delivering thousands of items as quickly as same day across categories like lighting, vanities, décor, building materials, and more. Working in conjunction with local stores, this network delivers more than 65% of in-stock parcel products same day or next day, and approximately 55% of in-stock big and bulky orders within two days. Next day major appliance delivery reaching 60% of the U.S. population on key SKUs, helping customers replace critical appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers quickly and enabling Pros to source appliances for time-sensitive repairs faster.

For more information on The Home Depot's delivery offerings, visit https://corporate.homedepot.com.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,364 retail stores and over 1,340 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, implementation of interconnected, store, supply chain, technology, innovation and other strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake to update them other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further public disclosures that the company makes on related subjects, including its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE The Home Depot

For more information, contact: Financial Community, Isabel Janci, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, 770-384-2666, [email protected], OR News Media, Sara Gorman, Senior Director of Corporate Communications, 770-384-2852, [email protected]