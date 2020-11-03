"When I was approached by Garage to shoot their holiday campaign, I welcomed the opportunity," says Hannah Sider. "Having a strong creative voice is something that drew me to photography and I love working with brands that understand the importance of that. In leading the direction of this campaign, Garage allowed me to genuinely express myself, and because of that, we were able to create and capture moments of pure joy and fun that everyone will want to be a part of."

The concept for the 2020 shoot is inspired by a girls' night out in the empty city, drawing inspiration from their spaces and using the city as their playground. The seasonal offerings range from cozy loungewear fashion finds to trendy party looks and unique gift giving ideas with a subtle transition into pre-Spring looks.

"Our Holiday 2020 campaign is about friends appreciating each other and living in the present." says Liz Edmiston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc. "As our 'current normal' continues to evolve, we tapped into our Garage community to bring together girl crews in key cities across North America to capture a fresh perspective on Holiday. We were thrilled to work with Hannah on this project, as she has the natural ability to capture candid and raw moments in her photography, infusing energy and authenticity into everything she does.

The holiday collection speaks to the season's hottest trends and includes our softest loungewear yet with subtle tie dye sets and bold graphic prints. Our outerwear compliments cozy winter looks with cropped sherpa jackets, oversized puffers and parkas with faux-fur, perfect for any occasion. Garage also makes gift-giving a breeze with must-have mix-and-match fleece sets in traditional tartan and plaid prints or monochrome colours, paired with silk and lace intimates for the most comfortable at-home looks. For those looking to stand-out this season, add a little bit of party with our sexy micro tank in velvet, sequins or shimmer fabrics- the ultimate pairing to our favourite Mom jean or sweatpant.

About Garage

Garage is the voice of the confident independent individual who is not afraid of living out loud and expressing their personality. Our goal is to inspire individuals everywhere, empowering them to turn up the volume on who they are. Garage dresses the modern sexy, on-trend individual for their casual lifestyle and provides seasonless apparel and accessories including denim, knit tops, dresses, outerwear, swim and intimates. Created in Montreal in 1975, Garage has established itself as a leader in the fashion and retail landscape with over 230 boutiques across North America and available globally at garageclothing.com .

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montreal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer's two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience. At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite's agile and innovative executive team understand that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montreal Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award.

