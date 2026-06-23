The hidden impact of veterinary care: new insights from a global survey of veterinarians

Animal owners may think they know what happens during a veterinary visit -- but

a new global survey of 1,000+ veterinary professionals across 51 countries shows there is far more going on than meets the eye.

Among species-specific respondents, overlooked aspects included "spotting hidden health problems and pain" among veterinary professionals focused on pets (87%) and equine (60%), as well as "food-chain safety" and "disease surveillance" among those working with livestock (65% and 62%, respectively).

Boehringer Ingelheim and its veterinary association partners are spotlighting these findings to help build greater understanding of the essential yet often unseen role of veterinary care.

BURLINGTON, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Boehringer Ingelheim today published new global survey findings revealing the often-overlooked aspects of veterinary care that are essential in protecting animals, people and society.

Drawing on responses from 1,046 qualifying veterinary professionals across 51 countries, the survey identified three of the most important yet underrecognized aspects of veterinary care. Results from North America aligned on the same priorities, with the following identified as the top three:

Uncovering hidden health problems and pain, identified by veterinary professionals focused on pets (97%) and equine (67%)

Protecting food-chain safety, identified by 76% of livestock veterinary professionals

Surveillance programs to limit the spread of disease, identified by 62% of livestock veterinary professionals

The findings underscore the far-reaching role veterinary professionals play in everyday life, from caring for pets in over half of households globallyi to safeguarding the animals and animal-derived products that help feed 97% of the world's population.ii,iii,iv

"Veterinary professionals make decisions every day that affect far more than the animals in their care – from the people who love and depend on them to the food and public health systems that keep communities healthy," said Fabio Barone, Vice President, Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "The Going Beyond survey puts data behind what the animal health community has long known: some of veterinary medicine's most essential contributions happen quietly and are often overlooked."

The expertise behind every quiet veterinary decision

That invisible expertise begins with years of training. Identifying health issues in animals and determining the course of action relies on a depth of knowledge that isn't always immediately obvious.

Becoming a veterinarian in Canada typically takes about six to eight years of post-secondary education, including undergraduate or college studies and a veterinary degree. Specialist veterinarians may complete three to four additional years of advanced training. This means decisions are informed by more than a decade of education and hands-on clinical experience.v

As expectations around animal health and wellbeing rise among pet ownersvi,vii,viii veterinary judgement plays an increasingly important role across every stage of care – from prevention and early diagnosis to managing complex conditions. Yet much of this work is invisible to animal owners, with 97% of pet veterinary professionals in North America identifying "spotting hidden health problems" as the most important aspect of their role most likely to be overlooked.

"Diagnostic and treatment decisions are based on the veterinarian's professional training and experience. This unnoticed layer of expertise ensures animals receive precise, efficient, and life-preserving care," said Dr. Jim Berry, President of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association. "Helping pet owners understand the full scope of that expertise is key to building trust and partnership with their veterinary teams to support the long-term health of our animals."

The hidden power of preventative veterinary care

Much of veterinary care is preventive by nature, with timely intervention and careful observation helping to address issues before they escalate and easing long-term emotional and financial strain on animal owners.

Yet when equine veterinary professionals in North America were surveyed, they ranked "detecting hidden pain and subtle early disease signs" (67%) and "using a horse's environment and clinical history to predict risk" (73%) as the most important but overlooked aspects of their role.

In practice, this includes tailored advice on a horse's diet, dental and hoof care, vaccination, parasite control, and stable management, helping to reduce the risk of conditions such as colic, laminitis, and respiratory disease.

"Much of an equine veterinarian's work goes unnoticed precisely because it is effective," said Dr. Sarah M. Reuss, President of the American Association of Equine Practitioners and Equine Technical Manager at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Its impact is seen in problems identified early, avoided altogether, or managed before they escalate."

The veterinary care protecting food systems and public health

Livestock veterinary care – which protects animals such as cattle, pigs, and poultry – has a direct and measurable impact on the food that people depend on every day, underpinning around 34% of the global food protein supply.ix

It also matters for public health, as 60% of human infectious diseases are known to spread between animals and humans,x and 70% of emerging diseases originate in animals.xi

Yet, according to livestock veterinary professionals in North America, the broader impact of their role often goes unrecognized. In the survey, most identified "protecting food-chain safety" as an aspect of their role most likely to be overlooked by the public (76%), followed closely by "surveillance to limit the spread of disease" (62%).

"Livestock veterinarians are guardians of our food supply and frontline defenders against the diseases that can cross from animals to people – yet this role is rarely visible to the public who depend on it most," said Arcangelo Gentile, President of the World Association for Buiatrics. "Recognizing it is not just a matter of professional pride; it is essential if we are to attract, retain, and support the veterinary workforce that global food security and public health are increasingly reliant on."

Supported by leading veterinary associations

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i HealthforAnimals. Global trends in the pet population. Published September 2022. Accessed May 2026. https://healthforanimals.org/reports/pet-care-report/global-trends-in-the-pet-population

ii Ipsos. An exploration into diets around the world. Published September 2018. Accessed May 2026https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2018-09/an_exploration_into_diets_around_the_world.pdf

iii Ritchie H, Roser M. Vegetarian and vegan diets. Our World in Data. Published July 20, 2021. Accessed May 2026 https://ourworldindata.org/vegetarian-vegan

iv Newport F. 5% of U.S. adults consider themselves vegetarian. 1% vegan. Gallup. Published August 23, 2023. Accessed May 2026 https://news.gallup.com/poll/510038/identify-vegetarian-vegan.aspx

v Government of Canada Job Bank. Veterinarian in Canada. Accessed May 2026. https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/marketreport/requirements/4127/ca

vi World Organisation for Animal Health. Animal welfare. WOAH. Accessed May 2026. https://www.woah.org/en/what-we-do/animal-health-and-welfare/animal-welfare/

vii Steinfeld H, Gerber P, Wassenaar T, Castel V, Rosales M, de Haan C. Livestock's long shadow: environmental issues and options. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; 2006. Accessed May 2026 https://www.fao.org/4/a0701e/a0701e01.pdf

About the Going Beyond campaign

Going Beyond is a campaign developed by Boehringer Ingelheim, in cooperation with the World Small Animal Vet Association , the World Association for Buiatrics, the American Association of Equine Practitioners , the American Association of Swine Veterinarians, and other leading organizations. Launched for the first time for World Veterinary Day 2024, Going Beyond shines a light on the hidden power of veterinary care and the critical yet often unseen role of veterinary professionals. Through new survey insights and content featuring real veterinarians, Going Beyond aims to deepen understanding of veterinary care and why it matters – not only for animals, but also for people, communities and society as a whole – while helping veterinarians feel seen, appreciated and motivated to continue doing what they do best.

As part of the Going Beyond 2026 campaign, a survey conducted in March and April 2026 by Boehringer Ingelheim included 1,046 qualifying veterinarians from 51 countries. The North American results included responses from 175 qualifying veterinary professionals from Canada, the United States, Mexico and República Dominicana.

Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/ca.

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viii https://www.mwiah.com/our-insights/pet-owner-expectations-are-changing

ix Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Livestock solutions for climate change. Accessed May 2026.https://www.fao.org/family-farming/detail/en/c/1634679/

x World Health Organization. One Health. Published October 23, 2023. Accessed May 2026.https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/one-health

xi Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Veterinary public health. Accessed May 2026 https://www.fao.org/animal-health/areas-of-work/veterinary-public-health/en

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Canada Ltd.

Media contact: Merry Garbutt, T: 905-631-4531, [email protected]