TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Great Outdoors Fund, a nonprofit established to protect access to the great outdoors and enhance recreation infrastructure, announced key accomplishments for its 2021 Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grant-giving program. This year's program provided $75,000 in grants to 19 organizations from across Canada, empowering them to make a difference in their communities.

"After just two years, the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grant-giving program continues to be a successful and rewarding partnership for The Great Outdoors Fund," said Lori McCullough, Founder and CEO of The Great Outdoors Fund. "Even during an unprecedented and challenging global pandemic, our grant recipients, local partners, and volunteers across Canada – from British Columbia to Newfoundland – remained dedicated to organizing and executing exceptional events focused on protecting Canada's great outdoors."

Unsmoke Canada Cleanups encourages nonprofit organizations with a connection to nature, outdoor recreation, outdoor conservation, health and wellness, volunteer engagement, and/or community service to apply for grants. With these grants, groups organize litter cleanup projects that take place in local communities.

The 2021 program exceeded the impacts set in 2020. This year's accomplishes include:

609,401 volunteers – up from 283,977 in 2020

10,004,411 volunteer hours – up from 427,122 in 2020

3,887,737 pounds of litter collected – almost four times last year's record of 1,031,926

753,896 cigarette butts collected

Litter is an issue of concern in society. It impacts diverse locations – from streets and city parks to beaches and oceans and affects Canadians old and young. "The Calgary ATV Riders Association is a proud user and steward of the Alberta trails – some of the best in Canada. We know the importance of maintaining and keeping them litter-free, for everyone to enjoy," said Ken Spring, President of Calgary ATV Riders Association and 2021 grant recipient.

The Great Outdoors Fund will begin accepting applications for 2022 cleanups next spring. Check thegreatoutdoorsfund.org for updates and application criteria.

Established in 2020, Unsmoke Canada Cleanups is a grant giving program facilitated by The Great Outdoors Fund in partnership with Unsmoke Canada and Terracycle.

The Great Outdoors Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to generate voluntary funding from the private sector to help keep the great outdoors great for the benefit and enjoyment of people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

SOURCE The Great Outdoors Fund

For further information: Lori McCullough, [email protected]