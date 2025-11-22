TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, as well as the City of Trois-Rivières, have announced combined investments of over $9 million for the construction of 20 affordable housing units for families in Trois-Rivières. Located near local services, the Dorval project aims to generate a social mix and revitalize the sector.

The announcement was made by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, and Jean-François Aubin, Mayor of Trois-Rivières.

The Government of Quebec contributed $5.3 million and granted 20 rent supplements, ensuring that eligible households will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. The Government of Canada, for its part, contributed over $2.6 million through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF). The City of Trois-Rivières is also taking part in the project, with a contribution of close to $1 million, as well as Desjardins, with a contribution of $50,000.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing.

To build a strong housing sector in Canada, targeted collaboration from all levels of government, including municipal governments, will be key. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments will also provide Quebecers and Canadians with greater access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Quotes:

"Our fellow citizens can count on our government to step up and take concrete action to tackle the housing crisis in Trois-Rivières as well as across Quebec. The Dorval project, led by the Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières, shows once again that progress is possible when governments, municipalities and local organizations join forces. The Government of Quebec is proud to contribute to the project by providing $5.3 million in financial assistance and 20 additional rent supplements to ensure that eligible households spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. Congratulations to all the partners!"

– Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"We must build more, build better and build boldly. Through investments in affordable housing, our government is supporting those who need it most, here in Trois-Rivières and across the country. We are committed to strengthening our communities through initiatives like this one." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I am very pleased to see the progress of the Dorval project, which will increase the housing supply in the Trois-Rivières area for families and independent seniors over the coming year. I applaud the work of the Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières and the partners who are joining forces with the Government of Quebec to ensure that this 20-unit building is delivered quickly, for the benefit of the households that will live there." – Sonia Lebel, Quebec Minister of Education and Deputy Government House Leader

"Our government is focused on creating housing for residents in Trois-Rivières and all across the country. One way to do this is by supporting the Affordable Housing Fund. I'm proud of our participation in this project, which will make a real difference in the lives of people in this community." – Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"By joining forces, we are delivering a concrete response to the housing crisis. The Dorval project reflects our shared commitment to supporting families, strengthening social diversity, and providing accessible and sustainable living environments. Thanks to the dedication of all partners involved, we are taking an important step toward meeting the growing needs of the Trois-Rivières community." – Jean-François Aubin, Mayor of Trois-Rivières

"At the Trois-Rivières Municipal Housing Office, we work every day to meet a fundamental need: the need for a home. And behind every home, there are people. It is for them that we are building these 20 new housing units. This construction site is not just concrete and walls -- it is a promise. A promise that no one will be left behind. A promise that our community is coming together to care for its most vulnerable members. A promise that the future can be kinder and fairer. The support of CMHC, SHQ, the City of Trois-Rivières, and Desjardins strengthens this promise. It allows us to move faster, go further, and, above all, continue building living environments that truly change people's daily lives." – Amina Chaffai, President of the Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières

"As a cooperative leader, we have a responsibility to take action to address the urgent housing needs. The Dorval project demonstrates our concrete commitment: joining forces with local partners to build sustainable solutions. At Desjardins, supporting our communities has been in our DNA for 125 years, and we will continue to create living environments where every family can thrive with dignity." – Johann Thiffault, General Manager, Caisse Desjardins de l'Est de Trois-Rivières

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF is a $16.1-billion program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. In June 2025, the federal government had committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the AHF. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced a top-up of $1.5 billion in loans for the "new construction" stream of the Affordable Housing Fund to support the construction of more than 5,000 housing units starting in 2025–2026. In addition, the rapid housing sub-stream of the Affordable Housing Fund will be increased through $385 million in funding in future fiscal years.

