The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan sign bilateral agreement to end gender-based violence

SASKATOON, SK, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Living a life free from violence is a fundamental human right, unfortunately gender‑based violence (GBV) continues to be a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada. It is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time that affects people of all backgrounds, genders, and ages.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and the Honourable Laura Ross, Saskatchewan's Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs, announced a historic bilateral agreement. The federal government will be investing $20.3 million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in Saskatchewan. This historic and comprehensive plan reflects our commitment to preventing gender-based violence, while empowering communities through community-led solutions. The Plan is focused on three priority areas: increasing prevention efforts; reaching underserved and at-risk populations; and stabilizing the GBV sector.

Launched in November 2022 by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a 10-year plan that sets a framework to have a Canada free of gender-based violence – a Canada that supports victims, survivors and their families from coast to coast to coast. The National Action Plan is informed by over 1000 recommendations from frontline organizations, survivors, experts and Indigenous partners.

The Government of Saskatchewan will collaborate with partners and organizations across the province to improve services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence, as well as to their families. There will also be a focus on prevention initiatives that can help address the root causes of GBV and stop violence before it occurs.

This announcement is among a series of bilateral agreements that will be signed between the federal government and provinces and territories.

Coordinated and collaborative actions from federal, provincial, and territorial governments are key in effectively preventing and addressing GBV. Provincial and territorial governments will continue working together in partnership with survivors, Indigenous partners, civil society, front-line service providers, municipalities, the private sector and researchers to implement the National Action Plan within their jurisdictions in a way that responds to the evolving needs of and emerging issues for survivors and victims of GBV.

"Today's historic announcement builds on years of federal, provincial and territorial collaboration, working with indigenous partners, survivors, experts, and frontline organizations. We know that we cannot end gender-based violence unless we work together, that's why multi-level partnership is the foundation of our National Action Plan. I commend Saskatchewan for their important work in bringing us one step closer towards a Canada free from gender-based violence."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"This funding will help us enhance our existing programs and expand on the good work going on throughout the province. The Saskatchewan government will fund a wide range of initiatives with a special focus on prevention; actions that will raise awareness of the issue, educate the public, assist those at greatest risk, and support intervention. These are investments that can get us closer to our ultimate goal, which is to end gender-based violence."

The Honourable Laura Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has committed $1.14 billion to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

has committed to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan. More than 11 million people in Canada aged 15 and over have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15.

aged 15 and over have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15. In 2009, it was estimated that intimate partner violence has an economic cost of $7.4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of $4.8 billion annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV.

