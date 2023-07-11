LAVAL, QC, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Vimy, and Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister responsible for the Fight against Racism, Minister responsible for the Laval region and Member of the National Assembly of Quebec for Sainte-Rose, on behalf of Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced a joint investment of more than $24 million to support a new stormwater network in Laval.

This project aims to control recurring sewer backups in the vicinity of Monty and Cyrano streets. In particular, the funding will be used to separate the sewer networks by adding new storm pipes and to put in place new measures for the treatment of the quality of rainwater.

By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Quebec are growing our economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of citizens.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to contribute to this project, which will help control sewer backups and reduce wastewater overflows into the Rivière des Prairies. By investing in effective wastewater treatment infrastructure, we are ensuring that Canadians have access to greener, cleaner, healthier and safer living environments."

Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Vimy, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of my colleague and Minister of Municipal Affairs, Andrée Laforest, I salute the completion of an important project for Laval. I am delighted that the Quebec government is once again investing in improving the City's water management facilities. We can be proud to participate in the implementation of this essential project aimed at providing Laval residents with a quality environment."

Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister responsible for the Fight against Racism, Minister responsible for the Laval region and Member of the National Assembly for Sainte-Rose

"This MAMH envelope is excellent news for Laval, and a big step forward in our desire for close collaboration between the municipality and the other levels of government. This announcement is an example of the importance of the dialogue initiated on sharing the economic burden related to the adaptation needs of our infrastructures due to climate change. We believe that cooperation is the key to climate resilience! On the ground, we will be able to start large-scale work for the implementation of lasting and adapted solutions that will ultimately offer a better quality of life to citizens who live in this sector while, at the same time, contributing to the protection of the environment."

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

Quick facts

The governments of Canada and Quebec are each investing $12,264,400 in the project announced today, while the City of Laval is contributing $6,132,200 .

and are each investing in the project announced today, while the is contributing . On September 4, 2020 , the governments of Canada and Quebec announced an equally shared investment of over $9.2 million to modernize municipal drinking water supply, stormwater management and wastewater collection systems in the Laval region.

, the governments of and announced an equally shared investment of over to modernize municipal drinking water supply, stormwater management and wastewater collection systems in the region. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The Government of Canada's funding is conditional on meeting its obligations to consult with Indigenous peoples. Consultations with the Mohawks of Kahnawà:ke and Kanehsatà:ke have already begun.

funding is conditional on meeting its obligations to consult with Indigenous peoples. Consultations with the Mohawks of Kahnawà:ke and Kanehsatà:ke have already begun. The Government of Quebec's funding comes from the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau.

funding comes from the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau. Including today's announcement, 267 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.2 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $1,9 billion .

