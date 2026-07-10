The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal support the construction of housing in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montréal and the Société d'habitation des communautés noires (SHCN) announced the construction of the Angélique-Latimer project, a 281-unit building designed to meet the needs of families in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension. The total investment for this project is more than $159 million.

To mark the event, a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the future building on Saint-Michel Boulevard in Montréal, in the presence of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada; Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Papineau; and Caroline Braun, Head of Housing on the City of Montréal Executive Committee.

The Government of Canada has also invested more than $86 million in the project through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) in the form of contributions as well as forgivable and low-interest loans. An additional $51.8 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Montréal, for its part, is contributing more than $20 million. The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ also contributed to the project with two short-term loans totalling $10.9 million to acquire the site and launch the project.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to help communities develop local solutions to housing needs. The Angélique-Latimer project announced today will provide more safe and affordable housing for some of Montréal's most vulnerable residents. These initiatives reflect our commitment to increasing the housing supply and building an economy that works for everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"By supporting the construction of 230 of these affordable dwellings, our government is taking action to improve access to safe housing and meet the needs of the people of Montréal. I want to congratulate the Société d'habitation des communautés noires and all the partners whose vision helped bring this wonderful project to this stage." – Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The Angélique-Latimer project will make a real difference for the people of the Saint-Michel neighbourhood. Each project like this helps strengthen access to housing in our community." – The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Papineau

"With the Angélique-Latimer project, we are taking an important step to provide more affordable housing to Montréal families. In the current environment, there is an urgent need to accelerate new construction to meet the growing needs of the population. This project shows that when governments and community partners work together, we can deliver concrete and sustainable solutions for our communities." – Caroline Braun, Head of Housing on the City of Montréal Executive Committee

"This project represents hope for hundreds of individuals and families who will be able to put down roots in their community with dignity. We applaud the vision of the SHCN and the outstanding commitment of our funding partners -- the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montréal and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. It is this collective effort that is transforming a vacant lot into a vibrant, inclusive community." – Edith Cyr, General Manager, Bâtir son quartier

"The SHCN was created to address issues of equity and representation in the housing sector. Today, with the Angélique-Latimer project, we are demonstrating that leadership rooted in Black communities can also help build affordable, inclusive and sustainable neighbourhoods for everyone. This project embodies our deep conviction that housing is not simply a commodity -- it is a foundation for dignity, equity, stability and shared prosperity." – Marjorie Villefranche, Chair of the Board of Directors, Société d'habitation des communautés noires

Quick facts:

Up to 161 of the 230 households could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding to partner organizations through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing.

Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]