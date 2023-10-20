LIVERPOOL, NS, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Recreational infrastructure and coastline protection will be improved, thanks to a combined investment of $3,695,000 from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia and the Region of Queens Municipality. Announced by Minister Kim Masland and Mayor Darlene Norman, two projects will support inclusive recreational infrastructure and coastline protection in Liverpool and Western Head.

The current Liverpool Community Sports Field has persistent drainage issues and lacks a track to serve the community. Funding announced today will support updating the current sod soccer field to a synthetic turf soccer field and the construction of a new 400-metre, 8-lane gravel running track, along with fencing and lighting. Funding will also support other sport and physical activity features such as a Mi'kmaw learning trail.

This project will provide recreational and economic benefits to the community through the increased use by sports groups and teams within and beyond the municipality. The Mi'kmaw learning trail will provide a new, inclusive outdoor learning space in the community.

Funding will also support work to protect two segments of Shore Road in Western Head that are susceptible to shoreline erosion and flooding. The first segment is approximately 320 metres in length, roughly 200 metres east of the intersection of Shore Road and Sand Beach Road. The second segment is approximately 160 metres in length and begins approximately 2.4 kilometres east of the intersection. The work will include reinforcing an existing retaining wall and excavating existing rock and gravel.

This project will result in added protection to the road, making it more resistant to shoreline erosion and flooding due to the effects of climate change.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Canada thrives when its communities are healthy and resilient. Investments like the one made today will not only promote active lifestyles for those who call Liverpool home, but will also protect Shore Road against the increasing impacts of climate change, strengthening the community for years to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Whether it's recreational facilities or roads, investing in infrastructure in our communities makes the lives of Nova Scotians better. These investments will ensure the community has access to modern, inclusive, recreational infrastructure and roads that are built to withstand today's climate events."

The Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Queens–Shelburne

"Council is pleased, through the Region of Queens' Community Investment Fund, to supply the maximum twenty-five percent funding up to $250,000 towards Liverpool Sport Field's projected $2.7 million cost. This recreational infrastructure illustrates the importance of developing healthy minds and bodies through inclusive venues."

Her Worship Darlene Norman, Mayor of the Region of Queens Municipality

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,272,500 in these projects while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $1,172,500 . The Region of Queens Municipality is contributing $250,000 to the Liverpool Community Sports Field project.

is investing in these projects while the Government of is investing . The Region of Queens Municipality is contributing to the Liverpool Community Sports Field project. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 32 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $65.1 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $55.2 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 50 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $294 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $404 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

Infrastructure Canada - Infrastructure in Nova Scotia

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Gary Andrea, Communications Advisor, Government of Nova Scotia, 902-456-6196, [email protected]