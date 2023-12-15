CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, NL, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Living a life free from violence is a fundamental human right. Unfortunately, gender-based violence (GBV) continues to be a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada. It is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time that affects people of all backgrounds, genders, and ages.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality in Newfoundland and Labrador, announced a historic bilateral agreement. The federal government will be investing nearly $13.6 million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This comprehensive plan reflects our shared commitment to preventing gender-based violence, while empowering communities through community-led solutions. The Plan is focused on three priority areas: increasing prevention efforts; reaching underserved and at-risk populations; and stabilizing the gender-based violence sector.

Launched in November 2022 by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is a 10-year plan that sets a framework to have a Canada free of gender-based violence – a Canada that supports victims, survivors, and their families from coast to coast to coast. The National Action Plan is informed by over 1,000 recommendations from Indigenous partners, victims and survivors, frontline organizations, and experts.

This funding will support the work that Newfoundland and Labrador is doing in addressing and preventing gender-based violence, while developing and implementing culturally appropriate supports and services for local communities. It will create and enhance programs and supports for survivors of gender-based violence in communities throughout the province, including individuals who may be underserved or who are most at-risk of experiencing gender-based violence, such as Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals and women living in rural and remote communities.

This announcement is among a series of bilateral agreements that have been signed between the federal government and provinces and territories and are now all announced. It is in addition to the funding announced to Newfoundland and Labrador in August to support crisis hotlines.

Coordinated and collaborative actions from federal, provincial, and territorial governments are key in effectively preventing and addressing gender-based violence. Provincial and territorial governments will continue working together in partnership with survivors, Indigenous partners, civil society, front-line service providers, municipalities, the private sector and researchers to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence within their jurisdictions in a way that responds to the evolving needs and emerging issues of survivors and victims of GBV.

Quotes

"Today's announcement brings us one step closer to a future where everyone can live free from gender-based violence. By partnering with the provincial government, we are making sure that these supports are strong, culturally relevant and respond to the needs of communities across the province. Thank you to all front-line workers in Newfoundland and Labrador that work hard to keep women and children safe."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to working in partnership with Indigenous Governments and Organizations, people with lived experience, community agencies and stakeholders, to ensure supports are in place for people who have been impacted by gender-based violence. Provincially-tailored prevention priorities, grounded in the five pillars of the National Action Plan will create extensive opportunities for collaboration."

The Honourable Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality in Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has committed $1.14 billion to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

has committed to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan. More than 11 million people in Canada have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15.

have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15. In 2009, it was estimated that intimate partner violence has an economic cost of $7.4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of $4.8 billion annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of gender-based violence.

annually, and sexual violence, a cost of annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of gender-based violence. The rate of violence for girls and young women in Newfoundland and Labrador is 1.6 times higher in rural areas than in urban areas.

and is 1.6 times higher in rural areas than in urban areas. In 2018, over 37% of women in Newfoundland and Labrador had experienced physical or sexual assault since age 15, most often by an intimate partner. Labrador's sexual assault rates are four times the national average.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts: Nanki Singh, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 819-665-2632, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]; Kathy Dicks-Peyton, Office of Women and Gender Equality, Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-2987 or 709-699-1982, [email protected]