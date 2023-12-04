FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Living a life free from violence is a fundamental human right. Unfortunately, gender-based violence (GBV) continues to be a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada. It is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time that affects people of all backgrounds, genders, and ages.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Sherry Wilson, New Brunswick's Minister responsible for Women's Equality, announced a historic bilateral agreement. The federal government will be investing over $16.3 million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in New Brunswick.

This comprehensive plan reflects our shared commitment to preventing gender-based violence, while empowering communities through community-led solutions. The Plan is focused on three priority areas: increasing prevention efforts; reaching underserved and at-risk populations; and stabilizing the gender-based violence sector.

Launched in November 2022 by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a 10-year plan that sets a framework to have a Canada free of gender-based violence – a Canada that supports victims, survivors, and their families from coast to coast to coast. The National Action Plan is informed by over 1,000 recommendations from Indigenous partners, victims and survivors, frontline organizations, and experts.

This funding will support the Government of New Brunswick in addressing gender-based violence, while also supporting the development and implementation of culturally appropriate supports and services for Indigenous communities. The Government of New Brunswick, working alongside partners throughout the province, will build upon the extensive work already underway to increase awareness and prevention efforts, as well as enhance the services and supports for victims, survivors, underserved populations, and populations at-risk of experiencing GBV.

This announcement is among a series of bilateral agreements that are being signed between the federal government and provinces and territories. It is in addition to the funding announced for New Brunswick earlier this year to support crisis hotlines.

Coordinated and collaborative actions from federal, provincial, and territorial governments are key in effectively preventing and addressing gender-based violence. Provincial and territorial governments will continue working together in partnership with survivors, Indigenous partners, civil society, front-line service providers, municipalities, the private sector and researchers to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence within their jurisdictions in a way that responds to the evolving needs and emerging issues of survivors and victims of GBV.

Quotes

"As we commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, today's announcement brings us one step closer to a future where everyone can live free from gender-based violence. By partnering with the provincial government, we are making sure that these supports are strong, culturally relevant and respond to the needs of communities in New Brunswick. Thank you to all front-line workers in New Brunswick that work hard to keep women and children safe."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"This agreement builds on the Province of New Brunswick's own efforts, which include more than $9 million in support for initiatives to address gender-based violence. We are pleased to have the federal government commit to support our efforts and those of our partners to ensure women and girls can live lives free of violence. We are hopeful that these investments will reduce the incidence of gender-based violence and improve responses to victims and survivors."

The Honourable Sherry Wilson, New Brunswick's Minister responsible for Women's Equality

Quick facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has committed $1.14 billion to advance toward a National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

has committed to advance toward a National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan. More than 11 million people in Canada have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15.

have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15. In 2009, it was estimated that intimate partner violence has an economic cost of $7.4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of $4.8 billion annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV.

annually, and sexual violence, a cost of annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV. According to police-reported data, there were 749 victims of sexual assault in New Brunswick in 2022. Police-reported data often underestimates rates of victimization. For example, in self-reported data from 2018, only 5% of women stated that police found out about the most serious incident of sexual assault they experienced.

in 2022. According to self-reported data collected in 2018, 27% of women in New Brunswick had experience physical or sexual assault committed by an intimate partner since age 15.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Nanki Singh, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 819-665-2632, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]