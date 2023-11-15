DISTRICT OF SQUAMISH, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Communities in Sea to Sky Country will see upgrades and replacements to aging wastewater infrastructure that will accommodate future growth, thanks to a combined investment of more than $11.1 million from the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, the District of Squamish, and the Sunshine Coast Regional District. Announced by Member of Parliament Patrick Weiler, Minister Anne Kang, Mayor Armand Hurford, and Board Chair Leonard Lee, these projects will ensure efficient, reliable wastewater treatment services for Squamish and Sunshine Coast.

In Squamish, funding will upgrade primary, secondary, and sludge treatment systems at the Mamquam Wastewater Treatment Plant. New facilities and equipment will be added at the existing plant site to increase service reliability and efficiency. The upgrades will further improve operating capacity and the quality of wastewater services for the District, while providing for future growth.

In the Sunshine Coast Regional District, funding will construct a new wastewater treatment facility, replacing the existing treatment and dispersal systems. The new facility will have greater functioning capacity than the previous Langdale wastewater treatment system, which will ease the load from surrounding water systems and improve services for the community.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to working with provincial and municipal governments to get essential infrastructure built that allows communities to grow and be resilient for the long-term. The Government of Canada's investment of over $4.4 million will support the delivery of reliable and efficient wastewater treatment services in Squamish and the Sunshine Coast Regional District that will protect our environment. We will continue to invest in critical infrastructure projects like these, which help build safer and stronger communities for everyone."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"British Columbia is surrounded by breathtaking beauty. That's why all orders of government are doing our part to protect not only the environment, but the communities that thrive in our province. Investing in projects such as the Mamquam Wastewater Treatment Plant and the new Langdale Wastewater Treatment Facility will provide efficient, cleaner and more reliable services for British Columbians for many years to come."

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"We are grateful for this announcement as we face the pressures to match our long-term infrastructure needs with our rapidly growing community," says Armand Hurford, District of Squamish Mayor. "We thank our Federal and Provincial partners for supporting this major upgrade that will increase our Wastewater Treatment Plant capacity, performance and resiliency."

His Worship Armand Hurford, Mayor of the District of Squamish

"This announcement is very welcome as we deal with challenges associated with aging infrastructure across our Region. We thank our Federal and Provincial partners for this funding which will help ease the financial burden on users of the Langdale Wastewater Treatment system."

Leonard Lee, Board Chair for Sunshine Coast Regional District

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $4,441,695 in these projects. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $3,701,042 and municipalities are investing $2,961,501 .

is investing in these projects. The Government of is contributing and municipalities are investing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 88 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $407 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $256 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

