VICTORIA, BC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ -Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, the Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit, announced a joint investment of more than $395.5 million to support public transit in British Columbia.

Through this investment, BC Transit will purchase up to 115 Battery Electric Buses (BEBs) and install 134 charging points to enable the deployment of the new buses in communities across British Columbia.

Increasing the number of BEBs in service will help expand clean public transportation options, which contributes to the Government of Canada's objective of putting 5,000 zero-emission public transit and school buses on Canada's roads by 2026, and aligns with British Columbia's CleanBC emission-reduction goals as well as BC Transit's transition to an electric fleet by 2040.

Expanding BC Transit's BEB fleet and installing charging infrastructure will help communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution, improve service experience, and encourage more British Columbians to use public transit.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"The future of transit is electric - and communities in British Columbia and across the country are leading the way. Our government's investment will put quieter, cleaner buses on roads, making commutes more pleasant while protecting our environment."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"With a combined federal and provincial investment of over $395 million, we are making a game changing investment in public transit across British Columbia. By procuring 115 new electric buses and charging infrastructure, we are strengthening the connections in our communities, reducing congestion, and making transportation more accessible and healthier for all. This investment will make a meaningful contribution in our plan to eliminate emissions from the transportation sector, which represents the second largest source of emissions in Canada."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"This is an important investment to support electric bus expansion in British Columbia. By investing in modern electric buses and infrastructure for communities across the province, we provide people with more access to clean and convenient transit services which helps build a sustainable future for generations to come, prioritizing the well-being of both people and the environment."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"BC Transit is pleased to work with our federal, provincial and local government partners to deliver environmentally sustainable modes of transportation that our transit customers can rely on. Funding provided through the Zero Emission Transit Fund and the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program supports phase 1 of BC Transit's plans to have our fleet fully electric by 2040. I thank our partners for their continuous support as we make the exciting and necessary shift towards cleaner modes of transportation."

Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit

The Government of Canada is contributing $82,019,527 to these projects through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) and $87,860,437 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for a total investment of $169,879,964 . The Government of British Columbia is contributing $158,669,826 and recipients are contributing $67,355,727 .

is contributing to these projects through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) and through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for a total investment of . The Government of is contributing and recipients are contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero Emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The ZETF is now accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero-emission buses and related infrastructure.

The Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Infrastructure Program supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks. Including today's announcement, 51 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.5 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $3.82 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

