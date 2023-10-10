CITY OF TRAIL, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - A landmark investment exceeding $3.5 million is set to greenlight an environmental and functional makeover for the Trail Memorial Centre, announced by MP John Aldag, Ministers Anne Kang and George Heyman, alongside Mayor Colleen Jones.

This historic facility will undergo a significant retrofit, integrating its HVAC systems with its boiler and refrigeration units. Aiming to slash greenhouse gas emissions by a remarkable 73%, the upgrade ensures a meld of sustainability with enhanced operational efficiency, diminishing the Centre's natural gas dependency. In essence, this project is not merely a building retrofit. It's a forward-thinking endeavor to weave sustainability into the community's beloved sporting and recreational hub.

For more than 70 years, the Trail Memorial Centre has been home to numerous athletes who have grown to national and international fame. The facility, which has hosted many significant hockey games featuring Canadian Men's and Women's National Teams, is equipped with two ice surfaces, dressing rooms, a gymnasium, racquetball and squash courts, meeting rooms, a large-scale commercial kitchen facility, and the Hockey Hall of Memories. Once complete, the upgraded facility will be better equipped to serve players, athletes, residents, and visitors alike.

As Canada navigates towards a green future, investments like this intertwine community and heritage, and aim to improve the lives of Canadians.

"Hockey is at the heart of many Canadians – mine included – which is why I'm pleased to announce this project. By improving the energy efficiency of the Trail Memorial Centre, this recreational facility can continue to serve as a community hub for residents of all ages. In small towns across Canada, this is where Canadians form lasting memories – from building some of our first friendships to becoming sports enthusiasts or even future professional athletes."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Recreation centres play an important role in the health of communities by providing access to vital services and activities, fostering social inclusion and improving the quality of life for residents. Our government's investment to upgrade the Trail Memorial Centre will make a significant difference in the lives of members of the community. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City

"Trail is a great example of how our communities can bring people together and make B.C. a stronger province. Improvements to spaces, such as the Trail Memorial Centre, help protect our environment and community. My ministry is ensuring that community spaces are sustainable and enjoyable for years to come."

The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"More energy efficient public infrastructure ensures that local community members have access to a safe place to get out of the heat or to be inside during the cold while also reducing our electrical and natural gas consumption. We are proud to support the Trail Memorial Centre through the CleanBC Communities Fund; improving and upgrading public buildings reduces overall emissions and helps protect against the impacts of changing climate. This funding ensures that community members and the local Junior A hockey team can play and visit with friends with cleaner air, and better heating and air conditioning."

The Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

"We are thrilled to receive this substantial grant from the CleanBC Communities Fund. This funding will allow us to implement modern HVAC integration solutions, resulting in significant energy savings and a greener future for this important community amenity. With the current HVAC system nearing the end of its useful life within the next three years, we are grateful for the provincial and federal government's support."

Her Worship Colleen Jones, City of Trail Mayor

The Government of Canada is investing $1,411,464 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $1,176,102 . In addition, the City of Trail is contributing $941,094 .

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of funding comes from the CleanBC Communities Fund. The CleanBC Communities Fund provides federal and provincial funding for community infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a decreased reliance on fossil fuels, focusing on renewable energy, access to clean-energy transportation, improved energy efficiency of buildings, and the generation of clean energy.

The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 126 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $648 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $337 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

