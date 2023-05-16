KAHNAWÀ:KE, QC, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Québec will contribute $11 million to the Kahnawà:ke Culture and Arts Centre project, put forward by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke. The Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit, Mr. Ian Lafrenière, made the announcement today in the company of Grand Chief Kahnawake, Mrs. Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, and the Executive Director of the Kanien'kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Centre, Ms. Lisa Phillips.

The project aims to bring the community's cultural organizations together under one roof, particularly to promote the spreading and preservation of the Mohawk language and culture. It will be a gathering place for Mohawks, citizens of the surrounding areas, and visitors from around the world to provide an overview of the language, culture, art, and history of the Mohawks of Kahnawà:ke.

The Kahnawà:ke Arts and Culture Centre has been envisioned by the community for several years. In fact, several key players in the local cultural scene are already partners in its realization. Among them are:

The Kanien'kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center (KORLCC)

The Turtle Island theater company;

Kahnawà:ke tourism.

The new building includes spaces dedicated to language teaching, the transmission of Mohawk culture, and media content production, as well as a theater, multi-purpose community room, museum exhibition space, and amphitheater to teach and gather outdoors.

Government funding for this project comes from three different portfolios: the Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Well-Being of First Nations and Inuit 2022-2027 ($4M), the one reserved for the implementation of the calls to action of the Commission of Inquiry into relations between Aboriginal people and certain public services in Quebec ($1M) and the Community Infrastructure component of the Aboriginal Initiatives Fund IV of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Premières Nations et les Inuit ($6M).

Quotes :

"We are extremely pleased that Québec has allocated $11 million towards the Multi-Purpose Building Project. We would like to acknowledge the Government of Québec and the Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, for his dedication to this important project that will provide Kahnawà:ke with a much-needed building and new home for our Language & Cultural Center, Museum and Theatre."

Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, Ohén:ton Í:iente ne Ratitsénhaienhs

"KORLCC is extremely happy for this major contribution, as it now puts the project in a very good financial position to begin construction by the fall. The collaboration, teamwork, support, and commitment of the partners, Cabinet members, and our community is amazing, and it will be a moment of pride when we open the doors to the community."

Lisa Phillips, Director General of the Kanien'kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center, Kawennanóron, on behalf of the multipurpose building project committee

"Finally! The Kahnawà:ke Arts and Culture Centre is finally here! I know how much this project meant to Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer and the entire Kahnawà:ke community. I would like to thank all the partners who have worked together to make this project a reality. Aboriginal culture must be known, seen, and heard by all. This is a unifying project that will, I am sure, draw many visitors thanks to its ambitious, multifunctional nature and its proposed activities."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

