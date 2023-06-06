OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada reinforced its commitment to a donation-matching initiative with the Canadian Red Cross for people in Nova Scotia affected by wildfires.

On May 31, 2023, the Canadian Red Cross launched the Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal and the Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia will be matching donations to the campaign. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support families and individuals most impacted by wildfires. Funds will be used to assist those most impacted and support immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the province.

Those interested in donating to the Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal can visit redcross.ca or call 1-800-418-1111.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia both recognize the heroic work of first responders, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, volunteers, non-governmental organizations, and emergency managers across all levels of government and Indigenous communities in the response to the wildfires.

Quotes

"The wildfires burning in Nova Scotia continue to be of great concern to all Canadians. The Government of Canada will always be there to support Canadians impacted by disasters and this fund-matching initiative with the Canadian Red Cross is a tangible and effective way we can help Nova Scotians manage through these challenging circumstances."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"The recent wildfires have destroyed homes, displaced families and put many Nova Scotians in very difficult situations. While I can't imagine what they are facing, I can assure these families that their government is ready to support them in any way we can. I appreciate the Canadian Red Cross, the federal government and all donors for their help, too."

- Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

"The Canadian Red Cross thanks the Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia for matching donations made to the Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Fires Appeal. It's devastating to see the impacts of the fires occurring and we are encouraged by the generosity of people supporting fellow Canadians who have been affected. We are committed to helping the people most impacted by these fires as we help them to recover from this disastrous event."

- Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

