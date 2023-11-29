OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), for the Research (RE) group. Upon ratification, the agreement would apply to approximately 3,000 members located across the country. The research community plays an important role in advancing the knowledge that underpins the Government of Canada's programs and services for Canadians.

The 4-year tentative agreement, expiring on September 30th, 2026, would provide general economic increases as well as other improvements for employees, including a one-time allowance of $2,500 and new leave for traditional Indigenous practices. This tentative agreement is in line with the established pattern reflected in other settlements reached during this round of negotiations.

In May 2023, bargaining teams for PIPSC and the Government of Canada also reached a tentative settlement at the PIPSC Central Table on key items common to all 6 bargaining units. Items agreed to will come into force once each individual collective agreement is signed.

To date, the Government of Canada has reached tentative agreements with 14 bargaining units covering approximately 76% of the collective bargaining population in the core public administration.

"Public servants work hard to deliver services for Canadians, and we are working hard with them at the bargaining table to ensure we reach positive outcomes. Both parties came to the table focused on key priorities, resulting in an agreement that is fair for employees and reasonable for taxpayers. We are moving forward with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

As the Employer, Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) has engaged in negotiations with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) since March 2023 to finalize a renewed collective agreement for the Research (RE) group. On November 23, 2023 , a tentative agreement was reached.

(PIPSC) since to finalize a renewed collective agreement for the Research (RE) group. On , a tentative agreement was reached. The Research Group comprises positions that are primarily involved in the application of comprehensive scientific and professional knowledge to the planning, conduct, evaluation and management of fundamental research, knowledge enhancement, technology development and innovation relevant to defence science, historical research and archival science, mathematics and the natural sciences.

The 6 bargaining units included in the PIPSC Central Table are: Information Technology (IT) Group (formerly Computer Systems (CS)), comprising approximately 17,000 employees Health Services (SH) Group, comprising approximately 4,000 employees Architecture, Engineering and Land Survey (NR) Group, comprising approximately 4,000 employees Commerce and Purchasing (CP) Group (formerly Audit, Commerce and Purchasing (AV)), comprising approximately 7,000 employees Research (RE) Group, comprising approximately 3,000 employees, and Applied Science and Patent Examination (SP) Group, comprising approximately 9,000 employees



