OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) for the Information Technology (IT) group. The IT group plays a critical role in the success of federal programs and services to the public and in advancing our digital agenda. Upon ratification, the agreement would apply to approximately 17,000 members across the country, as of 2021.

The 4-year tentative agreement, which would expire on December 21, 2025, would provide general economic increases that follow the established pattern in the federal public service as well as other improvements for employees, including expanded leave with pay for family-related responsibilities, new leave for traditional Indigenous practices and a one-time allowance of $2,500. The parties also agreed on the creation of a joint training and development fund for the IT community.

In May 2023, bargaining teams for PIPSC and the Government of Canada also reached a tentative settlement at the PIPSC Central Table on key items common to all 6 bargaining units. Items agreed to will come into force once each individual collective agreement is signed.

To date, the Government of Canada has reached tentative agreements with 13 bargaining units covering approximately 75% of the collective bargaining population in the core public administration.

Quote

"Public servants work hard to deliver services for Canadians, and we are working hard with them at the bargaining table to ensure we reach positive outcomes. Both parties came to the table focused on key priorities, resulting in an agreement that is fair for employees and reasonable for taxpayers. We are moving forward with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

As the Employer, the Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) has been negotiating with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) since early 2022 for the conclusion of a renewed collective agreement for the Information Technology (IT) group. On October 19, 2023 , a tentative agreement was reached for this group.

(PIPSC) since early 2022 for the conclusion of a renewed collective agreement for the Information Technology (IT) group. On , a tentative agreement was reached for this group. The Information Technology (IT) Group comprises positions for which the application of comprehensive computer systems knowledge is the primary requirement to the development, implementation and/or maintenance of information technology systems and infrastructure.

The 6 bargaining units represented by PIPSC in the core public administration as of 2021, are: Information Technology (IT) Group (formerly Computer Systems (CS)), comprising approximately 17,000 employees Health Services (SH) Group, comprising approximately 4,000 employees Architecture, Engineering and Land Survey (NR) Group, comprising approximately 4,000 employees Commerce and Purchasing (CP) Group (formerly Audit, Commerce and Purchasing (AV)), comprising approximately 7,000 employees Research (RE) Group, comprising approximately 3,000 employees, and Applied Science and Patent Examination (SP) Group, comprising approximately 9,000 employees



