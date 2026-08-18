The Government of Canada provides an update regarding the 2026 wildfire season - August update

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, joined by the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, provided the latest update on the wildfire situation in Canada.

As of today, there are 582 active wildfires nationally including 31 that are out of control, with full response. In total this season, there have been 4,793 fires and 4.1 million hectares burned. Last year we saw fewer fires at this time – 4,584 fires by mid-August - but a more significant number of hectares burned – 7.7 million.

The 2026 wildfire season has been shaped by prolonged periods of heat, low humidity and dry conditions in several parts of the country. In mid-July these underlying conditions led to a series of intense wildfires in Northwestern Ontario that caused significant damage and precipitated the evacuation of a number of communities, including numerous First Nations. On July 15, the federal government received a precautionary Request for Federal Assistance (RFA) from Ontario which resulted in the evacuation of Eabametoong First Nation (Fort Hope) by the Canadian Armed Forces starting on July 18.

Southern British Columbia also experienced persistent heat and below-normal precipitation in July and August, contributing to intense wildfire activity in the Fraser Canyon and Okanagan Valley. On August 8, in the days after the evacuation of the region surrounding Summerland and Peachland, a Request for Federal Assistance from British Columbia was approved to provide shelter and accommodations for people displaced by the wildfires. Given the ongoing wildfire activity, with more than 10,000 people remaining under evacuation orders, the federal government continues to work closely with British Columbia to support the provincially-led wildfire response in support of impacted communities.

Looking ahead, Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather forecast points to above-average temperatures across much of Canada from August through September. These conditions, combined with ongoing drought and dryness in some regions may mean that elevated wildfire risk persists in the weeks ahead.

For the remainder of August, modelling by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) indicates that fires in southern British Columbia are expected to remain active, but forecasted precipitation could help reduce activity. Localized areas of higher-than-normal fire danger are expected to persist for northern British Columbia, Yukon, Northwest Territories, northwestern Quebec, and Nunavut.

In September, wildland fire danger is expected to be higher than normal across most of Canada, except in Alberta and Saskatchewan. In northern areas, however, fire danger is usually low at this time of year. This means that while conditions may be above normal, large fires and significant fire growth are not necessarily expected.

Over 500 international firefighters from Mexico, Costa Rica, New Zealand and Australia have provided assistance to Ontario and British Columbia over the course of the summer. This international support has complemented the efforts of Canadian firefighters and emergency responders working to protect communities and critical infrastructure.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is working closely with First Nations communities, provinces, territories, and other partners to support wildfire response and recovery. Through its Emergency Management Assistance Program (EMAP) ISC will reimburse 100 percent of eligible response costs for First Nations affected by wildfires. This includes evacuation transportation and accommodations, food, security, and mental health and wellness supports. Funding can also support measures that help communities safely shelter in place, where appropriate, to get people through these challenging circumstances. ISC also continues to place greater emphasis on providing practical resources such as air purifiers, air scrubbers, and generators supported by EMAP. This helps communities manage smoke and poor air quality and may reduce the need for broader evacuations.

Canadians are encouraged to be prepared for emergencies and can learn how to protect themselves by visiting Canada.ca/get-prepared and https://cwfis.cfs.nrcan.gc.ca/home.

Quotes

"We are still in the heart of the 2026 wildfire season, and communities across the country are facing the very real impacts of these fires. My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected, especially those who have been evacuated, injured or who have lost their lives or homes. Federal, provincial, territorial and Indigenous governments are working tirelessly to support communities through the remainder of this wildfire season. We remain prepared, and ready to respond as conditions evolve to keep Canadians and their communities safe."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Over the past three months, First Nations leaders, community first responders and local volunteers affected by wildland fires have demonstrated resilience, solidarity, and courage in their response effort. My thoughts are in particular with those in various communities who evacuated due to these terrifying events, those who have lost homes, and those who experienced the displacement from loved ones. In the face of these impacts, we will be by your side to provide the support you need during and after this challenging season and to be prepared for any future emergency."

- The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"With wildfires burning across Canada, communities across the country, notably in British Columbia, are dealing with forced evacuations, hazardous smoke, and growing threats to their homes. We are investing in efforts to strengthen community preparedness and reduce local wildfire risks, and continue to work with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to help protect Canadians, their homes and livelihoods."

- The Honourable Minister Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Wildfires continue to challenge communities across Canada. Canadians can rely on Environment and Climate Change Canada for timely information about weather conditions, smoke forecasts, and air quality. This information supports response efforts and helps Canadians make informed decisions for their health and safety. I encourage Canadians to pay attention to local alerts and be prepared to take actions to protect themselves, their loved ones and their property."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick Facts

Current 2026 wildfire activity remains below the five-year average, but fire danger will continue to be high over the remainder of the summer and early fall.

Canadians can stay informed on wildfire danger through the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) uses the following structure to categorize the stages of control for active wildfires: Out of Control: The fire is actively spreading and not contained. Being Held: The fire is not currently spreading beyond known boundaries and is expected to stay within control lines under current conditions. Under Control: The fire is fully contained and not expected to spread further.

Emergency management in Canada is a shared responsibility between all levels of government. Provinces and territories can request federal support through a Request for Federal Assistance when wildfires, and other emergencies, exceed their capacity. Following approval, the Government of Canada coordinates federal support through Public Safety Canada's Government Operations Centre, working with other federal departments, non-governmental organizations and other partners.

Canadians can access up-to-date weather alerts and forecasts through the WeatherCAN app and learn how to prepare for emergencies at Canada.ca/get-prepared.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 800-567-9604, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]