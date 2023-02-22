MONCTON, NB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), the Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform and Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton, announced a joint investment of more than $36.3 million to upgrade Moncton's municipal infrastructure and improve its climate resiliency.

The project includes the installation of a storm sewer and dedicated sanitary sewer on Downing Street and Assomption Boulevard, as well as extending the municipal services to serve Moncton's growing downtown core. Streets will be elevated to offset the expected rise in sea levels, and existing aerial lines will be relocated underground to increase resilience to extreme weather conditions.

These upgrades will increase the City of Moncton's capacity to manage wastewater and stormwater, increase access to potable water, and improve traffic flow and pedestrian access throughout this area of downtown. They will also enhance the City of Moncton's capacity to adapt to climate change and increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"These upgrades to water management and roads in downtown Moncton improves the city's capacity to manage water, stormwater, and wastewater, as well as protect Moncton and its residents against climate change and extreme weather events. We will continue to work with our partners to invest in these types of projects, which are good for people and the environment."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are investing in infrastructure projects that will have long-term economic and social benefits for residents of New Brunswick. This is an exciting development that will lead to private sector investment to support the growth of the Greater Moncton Region. Investing in critical infrastructure in our communities also mitigates the risk of disastrous flooding."

The Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform

"This funding is welcome news. It will support significant improvements that will encourage the overall densification and revitalization of our downtown and help us move forward with the downtown vision and infrastructure renewal detailed in the City's Downtown Core Community Improvement Plan. Thank you to both levels of government for your continued support as we build an economically prosperous, vibrant and sustainable city core."

Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $14.5 million . The Government of New Brunswick is contributing more than $12.1 million and the City of Moncton is contributing more than $9.7 million .

is investing more than . The Government of is contributing more than and the is contributing more than . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $891 million towards 440 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick .

has invested more than towards 440 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $44 billion has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $1.2 billion for green energy infrastructure projects.

has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for green energy infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-457-4996, [email protected]; Isabelle LeBlanc, Director Corporate Communications, City of Moncton, 506-853-3592, [email protected]