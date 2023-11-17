PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - More transit users will benefit from improved transit infrastructure in Port Coquitlam, thanks to the combined investment of $31.1 million from the Government of Canada and TransLink. Announced by MP Ron McKinnon, MLA Mike Farnworth, and Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink, this project will upgrade the Port Coquitlam Transit Centre (PTC) and provide commuters with improved transportation options.

Through this investment, TransLink will rehabilitate and expand the PTC, which serves bus routes in eastern Metro Vancouver. This project will increase the transit centre's capacity to operate and maintain a larger and more diverse fleet of buses, including double decker and battery-electric buses.

The facility's expansion will also include a new building for storing parts, offices, and a designated area for training and administration. The current storage space will be converted into a new service area for double decker, 40', and 60' buses with two bays, overhead cranes, and platforms. The former paint booth will be converted into several service spaces, including two platform bays for standard and future battery electric buses, a tire bay, and a shuttle bay that can service two vehicles. In addition, the existing open-air bus washer will be replaced with a new enclosed cleaning bay and crew building. Finally, improvements will be made to the fueling station, parking layout, and electrical and functional mechanical equipment to accommodate future fleet expansion and increase public transit capacity for the city.

Once complete, this project will expand access to a safer and more modern transit centre with increased capacity and accessibility that will allow more people to use public transit to get to the places they need to go.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support the expansion of the Port Coquitlam Transit Centre, which will increase the capacity and efficiency of this important transit infrastructure. Today's announcement is great news for Port Coquitlam and its residents, who rely on the public transit system every day to get to work, school, essential services, and their homes."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Port Coquitlam's population is expanding and reliable public transit is critical to strengthening our community. Upgrading the Transit Centre in Port Coquitlam will support the expansion of TransLink's battery electric bus fleet and provide more safe, convenient and sustainable public transit options to connect people to their neighbourhood and our beautiful parks and trails."

Honourable Mike Farnworth, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Port Coquitlam

"This funding will help modernize the existing facility to accommodate infrastructure that is in tune with TransLink's planning for the future. As our region and its needs grow, TransLink has to constantly innovate and expand to meet this demand. The newly renovated Port Coquitlam Transit Centre will be a fine addition to TransLink's existing infrastructure and we thank the federal Government for making this a possibility."

Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink

"As the Mayor of the City of Port Coquitlam and also as Chair of the Mayor's Council, I am very excited to see the Port Coquitlam Transit Centre receiving much needed improvements. With the help of Federal funding, this transit centre will be a modern facility for bus operators and accommodate additional buses that is required to meet the growing demands on our transportation infrastructure. I am thrilled that it is here in our city and look forward to the many positive benefits it will bring."

His Worship Brad West, Mayor of the City of Port Coquitlam and Chair of the Mayor's Council

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $13,002,000 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This program is a part of the government's Investing in Canada Plan. TransLink is contributing $18,155,000 to this project.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 48 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.9 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $3.1 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change to environmental threats to our water and land.

