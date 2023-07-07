ORANGEVILLE, ON, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North, and Her Worship Lisa Post, Mayor of the Town of Orangeville, announced a federal investment of more than $83,000 to support planning activities for a transition to zero emission buses in Orangeville.

This investment will enable the development of a transit fleet electrification transition plan, which will inform the procurement of electric buses and charging infrastructure. Studies conducted through this project will result in a comprehensive report that will guide Orangeville's investments and decision-making regarding the implementation of a zero-emission transit fleet.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Reducing carbon emissions is an urgent priority to protect our environment and Canadians. By investing in the development of zero emission public transit plans at the community level, we are supporting a cleaner, more prosperous future for all. The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners like the Town of Orangeville to ensure no one is left behind as we strive towards a net-zero economy by 2050."

Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Transportation is the Town of Orangeville's largest contributing sector to community GHG emissions. This study will outline a step-by-step process that council can consider as a means to replace transit buses with battery electric vehicles after the lease of the new, smaller on-demand buses is completed in 2028. Shifting away from fossil fuel engines, towards zero emission alternatives, presents an opportunity for significant GHG emission reductions and is a step closer to the Town's goal of reaching net-zero by 2050."

Her Worship Lisa Post, Mayor of the Town of Orangeville

The Government of Canada is investing more than $83,000 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The Town of Orangeville is investing over $34,000 .

is investing more than in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The is investing over . The ZETF is accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero-emission buses and related infrastructure.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

