CED awards $335,123 to four organizations to allow them to go ahead with their projects or improve their tourism products.

SHAWINIGAN, QC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is making sure that tourism thrives again and reaches its full potential.

The Honourable François‑Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint‑Maurice‒Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced non‑repayable contributions totalling $335,123 for four businesses and organizations in the Mauricie region.

The recipients are: Pourvoirie du Lac Blanc Outfitter; Pourvoirie du lac Oscar; Vélonautique; and Bel‑Air Laurentian Aviation.

This CED funding will enable them to roll out their projects and to improve or modernize their tourism offerings. Further information on the four projects can be found in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The funding announced today reflects our promise to support the tourism industry and our renewed commitment to Canadian businesses and organizations and the people of Canada. CED's funding for these four businesses is excellent news for the Mauricie region. Our government's investments in tourism experiences will help ensure that we are ready to welcome tourists, both from Quebec and from all around the world."

The Honourable François‑Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint‑Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here to support the recovery efforts of entrepreneurs and players in this sector. Today, we are announcing significant investments that will allow four organizations in the Mauricie region to look to the future and contribute to the attractiveness of their region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adjust, enhance their products and services and get ready to welcome back their clients. It feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector get through the pandemic, resume its activities and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of CED's strategic investments in projects that will ensure the recovery of the tourism sector and contribute to the economy of tomorrow.

CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]