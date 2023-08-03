LETHBRIDGE, AB, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and His Worship Blaine Hyggen, Mayor of Lethbridge, announced a joint investment of $134,813 to support planning work for the full transition of the city's transit fleet to zero emission buses.

This investment in the creation of an Implementation Roadmap will help the community reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the future while providing an affordable way for residents to get to where they need to go. The study will assess benefits, risks and constraints associated with the transition to a zero emission fleet and help build modern, reliable public transportation services for the residents of Lethbridge.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our mission to electrify public transit is one that will benefit Canadians, industry, and the environment. This investment will help Lethbridge introduce net-zero buses that will lower greenhouse gas emissions, while also providing efficient and cost-effective transport that will serve Alberta for years to come. Our government will continue to work with municipalities and provinces to deliver sustainable transit solutions from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of Lethbridge City Council, I am very pleased that our project application is being largely supported through grant funding by Infrastructure Canada. Our Transit fleet will be a significant component as we collectively strive towards a greener future with sustainable energy use. With this grant funding, we will be able to create an Implementation Roadmap outlining a full transition of having zero emission buses which will be a huge step forward for Lethbridge."

His Worship Blaine Hyggen, Mayor of Lethbridge



Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $107,850 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The City of Lethbridge is contributing $26,963 .

is investing in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The is contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero Emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

