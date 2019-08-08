The Government of Canada Invests in the Fishing Harbour of North Head in New Brunswick

NORTH HEAD, NB, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The community of North Head on Grand Manan Island is welcoming a significant federal investment that will benefit the local economy. Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe and accessible facilities. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in this sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours and work with municipalities and other stakeholders where investments and divestitures can enhance local communities.

Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, Karen Ludwig, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that the Government of Canada is investing in harbour infrastructure in North Head in Southwest New Brunswick.

The work, led by Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours program, involves dredging the east side basin of the harbour to create room for additional floating wharves. Work on the project will be carried out this fiscal year and next. Planning has been carried out in close consultation with the Grand Manan Harbour Authority.

"I'm pleased to announce this major investment for our community. Investing in the local small craft harbour helps not just the commercial fishing industry, but North Head in Southwest New Brunswick as a whole. I am proud that we are investing in people, promoting inclusive growth and building stronger communities. The work carried out will not only renew and maintain the infrastructure that is essential to the region, but also stimulate job opportunities that will benefit fishermen and support our local communities."

Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament, New Brunswick Southwest

"Investments that help improve communities are a priority for our Government. When we invest in the community, Canadians and the Canadian economy benefit. Small Craft Harbour investments demonstrate the federal government's commitment to local economies. We are proud of this investment to support the fishing industry—a key economic sector that helps support coastal communities across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The Government of Canada is investing $250 million over two years to renew its network of small craft harbours and work with municipalities and other stakeholders to enhance local communities, economies and foster job creation.

is investing over two years to renew its network of small craft harbours and work with municipalities and other stakeholders to enhance local communities, economies and foster job creation. This is in addition to $92 million that will be invested in 2019-20 for repairs, maintenance, construction, and dredging at core commercial fishing harbours across Canada .

that will be invested in 2019-20 for repairs, maintenance, construction, and dredging at core commercial fishing harbours across . The mandate of the Small Craft Harbours Program is to keep harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

Small craft harbours provide critical support to the commercial fishing industry, which had landings valued at almost $3.9 billion in 2017.

in 2017. Fisheries and Oceans Canada supports more than 1000 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities. Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities that manage and operate facilities for local users.

