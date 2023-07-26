STRATFORD, ON, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, and His Worship Martin Ritsma, Mayor of Stratford, announced a federal investment of $96,000 to support Stratford in planning for the transition of its transit fleet to zero-emission buses.

This investment will enable the City of Stratford to conduct a feasibility study that will assist with the transition to electric buses. This work will result in a comprehensive report that will inform the City's procurement process and identify first steps for transitioning to a zero emission bus fleet, ensuring that public transit continues to serve residents while minimizing its environmental impact. Residents and visitors alike will benefit from a public transit system that that fosters a greener, more sustainable community.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"By investing in bus fleet electrification, we are investing in sustainable communities. The funding announced today will help the residents of Stratford create a greener, more energy efficient environment for the future. We will continue to work with Stratford and communities across the country to build sustainable public transportation systems that benefit Canadians today and for generations to come."

Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is exciting news for the City of Stratford as we move forward on modernizing our public transit fleet. Part of our environmental mandate is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and making the transition from diesel to electric buses will be a key initiative in achieving our goals.

We thank the Government of Canada for this investment, and for supporting Stratford's climate action work."

His Worship Martin Ritsma, Mayor of Stratford

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $96,000 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The City of Stratford is contributing $24,000 .

is investing in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The is contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero Emission Bus Initiative, through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

