GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, and His Worship Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury, announced a federal investment of $3.35 million to support two active transportation projects.

The final 2.3 km of the Paris-Notre Dame Bikeway between Wilma Street and Van Horne Street will be constructed through a $3.3 million investment. Work will include physically separated cycling paths on either side of the roadway and upgrades to sidewalks, curbs, crosswalks, signage, lighting, furnishings and landscaping to improve the experience of active transportation users. Completing this Bikeway will transform the corridor into a more vibrant, safer streetscape that connects residents to transit services and major destinations within the community.

Additionally, an investment of $50,000 will develop wayfinding guidelines, which will act as a toolkit for coordinated wayfinding signage and pavement markings. The project will help make it easier for residents of all ages and abilities to navigate the streets and trails available throughout the city, while also promoting Greater Sudbury's unique character.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Active transportation is an affordable and sustainable way to move through the community. It also provides spaces for exercise and recreational activities that help us get to know our city better. The Government of Canada's investment in the Paris-Notre Dame Bikeway will help it realize its potential as a major transportation corridor, while contributing to the development of wayfinding guidelines will help to beautify the city and make active transportation more enjoyable."

Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Greater Sudbury on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in infrastructure that promotes healthy lifestyle choices is an investment into the well-being of our community. These projects prioritize the safety of those using our local paths and trails, help to advance our commitment to a healthy and sustainable city and bring us one step closer to achieving our Community Energy and Emissions Plan (CEEP) goals related to low-carbon transportation. I want to thank our federal partners for sharing our vision and continuing to support these important local projects."

His Worship Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Investments provided through the Active Transportation Fund support Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

