TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Société de transport de Trois-Rivières (STTR) is one step closer to the complete electrification of its bus fleet, thanks to a federal investment of more than $33,2 million from the Government of Canada to support four public transit projects in Trois-Rivières. Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister Pablo Rodriguez and the Chairman for STTR's Board of Directors, Michel Byette, these projects will benefit the community by improving the current public transit network to make it more reliable, efficient and greener.

The funding announced will be used to implement phases 1 and 2 of the STTR service center electrification project, for which the Government of Canada is investing $30,037,725. Phase 1 of the project includes studies, plans and specifications, the installation of charging stations for electric buses, the expansion of the garage at the rear of the building, the installation of the electrical substation, and the development of the mechanical workshop for the maintenance of 100% electric buses.

Phase 2 will involve fitting out the existing garage and supply center, as well as installing recharging points for paratransit buses. Some exterior landscaping work on the grassed areas and parking lots is also planned.

The financial assistance announced will also enable the STTR to acquire two new 12-metre electric buses, for which the Government of Canada is investing $1,082,967. Each bus will be accessible and adapted for people with reduced mobility. The addition of these two new electric buses to the existing public transit network will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus combat climate change.

Today's investment will also be used to implement preferential measures on the STTR network through the installation of a transit signal priority system. This technological infrastructure equipment, to which the Government of Canada is contributing $2,081,784, will help improve the quality and reliability of the existing public transit network by reducing the variability of travel times.

Quotes

"Efficient public transit creates healthier communities, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps fight climate change. Today's investment in four public transit projects in Trois-Rivières will help us achieve these goals, while providing Quebecers with safe and reliable transportation services. By investing in our public transit infrastructure, the federal government is playing an essential role in ensuring Canadians' quality of life."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into bricks and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. The four projects we are announcing today are good examples of this! They will enable Trois-Rivières residents to benefit from a clean, reliable and high-quality public transit network to get where they need to go. Making public transit more efficient and fighting climate change, that's delivering for Quebec!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"Today's announcement is a significant step forward for public transit in Trois-Rivières. The Government of Canada's investments will enable the Société de transport de Trois-Rivières to make major progress in the electrification of its bus fleet, reinforcing our commitment to offering not only an efficient service, but one that is also environmentally friendly."

Michel Byette, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Société de transport de Trois-Rivières

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $33,202,476 in these four projects, while the Société de transport de Trois-Rivières is contributing $4,410,533 . The Government of Quebec is also investing in these four projects. The amount of the provincial contribution will be announced at a later date.

is investing in these four projects, while the Société de transport de Trois-Rivières is contributing . The Government of is also investing in these four projects. The amount of the provincial contribution will be announced at a later date. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This program is a part of the government's Investing in Canada Plan.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This program is a part of the government's Investing in Plan. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 21 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.8 billion and a total provincial contribution of more than $5.6 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

has announced an unprecedented investment of over in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/community-infra-collectivite-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Charles-Hugo Normand, Communications and Partnerships Director, Société de transport de Trois-Rivières, 819-373-4533, [email protected]