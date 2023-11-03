COQUITLAM, BC, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Coquitlam is receiving a federal investment of more than $4.4 million to support a project that will minimize the risk of future flooding events, as announced today by MP Ron McKinnon and Dennis Marsden, Acting Mayor for Coquitlam.

By relocating and raising Cedar Drive, and constructing a drainage channel parallel to Partington Creek, this project will reduce the number of residents without essential services or access to the road during high precipitation events. Ultimately, this project will bring environmental and road improvements to the community.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can save as much as $13 to $15 in costs.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"With increasing environmental risks triggered by climate change, our government is committed to protecting communities across Canada against future weather-related events. Today's investment in supporting flood mitigation in Coquitlam will better protect the homes, businesses and livelihoods of Canadians in order to reduce the risks and harm from climate change, and help create greater resilience."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Cedar Drive Upgrade Project is one of the largest current infrastructure projects in our community bringing much-needed upgrades. Coquitlam is extremely grateful to our federal partners for helping to fund these important environmental enhancements to ensure that we are protecting our green spaces and helping to protect our community from future climate-related events."

Dennis Marsden, Acting Mayor of the City of Coquitlam

The Government of Canada is investing $4,454,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), and Coquitlam is contributing $6,681,000 .

is investing in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), and Coquitlam is contributing . This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Municipalities, local governments, provinces or territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector, can apply for funding. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24, 2022 , the Government of Canada released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, the Government of released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Government of Canada's Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional in funding. Since 2018, the Government of Canada has committed over $3.3 billion through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.7 billion has been announced through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund for 84 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and protect Canadians.

