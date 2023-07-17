RICHMOND, BC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston – Richmond East, and His Worship Malcom Brodie, Mayor of Richmond, announced a joint investment of more than $6.8 million to expand the cycling network in Richmond's City Centre.

This investment will enable the construction of 4 kilometres of new protected bike lanes and multi-use pathways, as well as improvements to crosswalks and lighting features. These improvements will enhance cycling access within City Centre and improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other active commuters.

The investment announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"As we strive to create greener, better connected communities, our government is prioritizing investing in active transportation. The funding announced today will support the expansion of Richmond's cycling network, ensuring more people can access the city centre safely via active travel. We will continue to work with partners to action their infrastructure priorities and work towards our collective emissions-reductions goals."

Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building a core, protected cycling network in Richmond's City Centre is a priority for the community. Enhancing active transportation infrastructure allows residents to access essential goods and services both safely and efficiently, encouraging less reliance on vehicular transit. Our government remains committed to investing in projects that make life easier for Canadians and support a greener future for our country."

Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston – Richmond East

"Richmond already has over 80 kilometres of designated cycling routes. Today's announcement will enable us to add even more options for residents and visitors. Active transportation reduces the need for vehicles in our growing City Centre. That results in less traffic, a cleaner environment and safer access to work, shopping and recreation. When complete, the City Centre Cycling Network will be yet another example of why Richmond is one of the region's most accessible and sustainable cities."

His Worship Malcom Brodie, Mayor of Richmond

The Government of Canada is investing $4,110,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), the City of Richmond is contributing $2,130,000 , and the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority is contributing $610,000 .

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), the is contributing , and the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority is contributing . Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a funding agreement.

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

