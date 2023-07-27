NORTH BAY, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada and Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming, announced a federal investment of $50,000 to support active transportation planning at Canadore College in North Bay.

This investment will support Canadore College in developing plans for the implementation of active transportation infrastructure. These plans will support the creation of a business plan and identify costs and suppliers related to the expansion of active transportation options. Canadore College will look at expanding its bike paths to allow for seamless transition from the City's paths, and introducing Active Transportation Hubs, which will offer secure storage and an accessible point for water and rest. These additions will enable many students, employees and community members to choose active transportation as a healthy and affordable option.

The investment announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting the expansion of networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is the next step for Canadore College to integrate its campuses into the City of North Bay's active transportation landscape. With seamless transition between city paths and added facilities, active transportation will be an easy option for students, staff and residents. It is crucial that we continue to work with partners to make these improvements happen in communities across Canada."

The Honourable Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada and Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming

"Canadore College has a commitment to the health and well-being of our students, employees, and community, and we thank the Government of Canada and our MP Anthony Rota for their support of this initiative. These Active Transportation Hubs will encourage members of the community to use their bicycles, rollerblades, and skis for a more active and healthier lifestyle."

George Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadore College

"The goal of this project is to create a plan to increase active, non-motorized transportation at our College Drive and Commerce Court campuses. This includes the design of two active transportation hubs that will have locked storage, water stations, and an area for minor repairs. These will be accessible to employees , students, and community members looking to access either campus, and will tie in nicely with the Canadore Multi-Use Recreation Facility that will be constructed at Commerce Court."

Jesse Russell, Sustainable Development Project Lead at Canadore College

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and Canadore College is contributing $20,000 .

is investing $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and Canadore College is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cindy Males, Public Relations and Communication Specialist, Canadore College of Applied Arts and Technology, 705-475-2528, [email protected]