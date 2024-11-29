WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $4 million in Yukon through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund. This funding will support efforts by community organizations and law enforcement to combat gun violence and keep our communities safe.

This investment builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence (ITAAGGV), announced in 2017, which provided federal support to provinces and territories who could distribute the funding where it would have the biggest impact on reducing gun violence. Through the ITAAGGV, the Government of Canada also supported both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)'s efforts to stem gun violence, for example by seizing guns at our borders.

The ITAAGGV is a central part of the government's plan to fight crime and keep Canadians safe. It includes investing in the men and women who protect our borders, further strengthening our cooperation with the United States to fight gun smuggling, major changes to strengthen our firearms legislation, as well as support for prevention and enforcement efforts.

"People in the Yukon and across Canada deserve to feel safe in their communities. Addressing the issue of crime requires action on two key fronts: prevention and enforcement. This funding will support both efforts, empowering the Yukon to direct resources where they will have the greatest impact. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities."

- Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"This funding is a critical investment in the safety and well-being of Yukoners. By strengthening enforcement, supporting community-based initiatives and increasing public awareness, we are taking meaningful steps to reduce guns and gang violence across the territory. To protect and support all Yukoners is our responsibility and this funding will help our work to build safer communities for everyone."

- The Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Health and Social Services and Minister of Justice of Yukon

The Government of Canada previously invested $2.2 million from 2018-2023 and is investing $4 million through 2028, for a total of $6.2 million in Yukon from 2018-2028 to support programs that help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts.

previously invested from 2018-2023 and is investing through 2028, for a total of in from 2018-2028 to support programs that help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts. This investment comes from the $390.6 million Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) to 2027-2028 to provinces and territories.

Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) to 2027-2028 to provinces and territories. Funding from the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) supports a variety of initiatives, including prevention programs and law enforcement.

ITAAGGV investments are complemented by the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The BSCF provides funding directly to municipalities and Indigenous communities to support local initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

