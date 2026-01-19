AMHERST, NS, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Nova Scotia announced over $6.4 million in combined funding to help build 47 secure, rental and ownership homes in Amherst. This innovative project combines shared-equity homeownership with rental housing, serving as a model for future initiatives in the area. Through the shared-equity model, United Way will retain partial ownership of each home to ensure long-term affordability in perpetuity. The River Philip Foundation's initial investment will strategically leverage funding from all levels of government, helping ensure the success of this pilot project.

The announcement was made by Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland--Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable John White, Minister of Housing and MLA for Glace Bay-Dominion, and Rob Small, mayor of the Town of Amherst.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need and homelessness. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for some of the most vulnerable residents of Amherst. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"It's exciting to see this project come together, knowing what a positive, real-world impact it's going to have on the community. It's the blossoming efforts of a lot of hard work and collaboration, and our government is proud to be working together with partners to make it happen." – Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland--Colchester

"The Groves at Hillsdale is another way we are helping more Nova Scotians make their dream of home ownership a reality. This partnership between our multiple levels of government and members of our non-profit sector is helping Nova Scotians in the Amherst area secure affordable safe housing both today and for generations to come." – The Honourable John White, Minister of Housing

"Housing affordability is one of the most pressing challenges facing our community, and this project represents a meaningful step forward for Amherst. By bringing together all levels of government and trusted community partners, we're creating real housing options for local families--homes that are secure, attainable, and designed to remain affordable over time. This kind of collaboration is how we build a stronger, more inclusive future for Amherst." – Rob Small, Mayor of the Town of Amherst

"United Way Maritimes builds communities and creates conditions for people to thrive. We are honoured to work with our philanthropic and development partners, governments, and the Cumberland County community to create The Groves – an innovative community that will have positive impacts now and for generations to come." – Sara Napier, CEO of United Way Maritimes

"The River Philip Foundation is pleased to help address the affordable housing problem in Cumberland County, Nova Scotia." – Floyd Dykeman, Special projects, River Philip Foundation

"The Groves at Hillsdale shows what is possible when strong partners unite behind a shared vision. The Shaw Group, United Way Maritimes, and the River Philip Foundation each brought distinct expertise and unwavering commitment to this project, and together we've created more than homes, we've built a community. This collaboration demonstrates the power of working collectively to deliver lasting, meaningful change for the people of Amherst. This model is scalable and repeatable, and we are excited to continue building on this work with our partners as we help create strong, sustainable communities across the region. We are proud of what we have achieved here and look forward to the positive impact these homes will have for generations to come." – Dean Robertson, President & CEO, The Shaw Group

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2025, the federal government has committed $74.08 billion to support the creation of over 183,200 units and the repair of over 328,800 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding provided for The Groves at Hillsdale is as follows: $2.35 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $4.05 million from the Department of Growth & Development Nova Scotia $4.34 million from United Way Maritimes, though Homeowner Equity Share $1.69 million from the River Philip Foundation $639,950 from the Town of Amherst



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

