The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are investing $8.2 million to build 22 housing units for women at risk of homelessness in Québec

Future tenants of the building could also benefit from additional housing assistance under the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program. This assistance, which could reach nearly $2.5 million over 20 years, will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%). The investment for this project could therefore reach nearly $10.7 million.

The Un Toit Juste Pour Elles project for women at risk of homelessness is an initiative of Québec organization L'Inter-Elles. This organization aims to support women who are victims of domestic or family violence and their children in the process of regaining control over their lives by providing intervention services and safe and affordable housing, while encouraging them to get involved in the community.

This investment comes from the Major Cities Stream budget envelope of the Second Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative, which was announced by the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. This agreement provides for investments totalling nearly $338 million across Quebec, which should allow for the construction of a total of 1,494 social and affordable housing units by the end of 2022.

"Everyone should have a safe and affordable place to call home, and yet many Quebecers are finding it increasingly difficult to find adequate housing they can afford. That's why one of the priorities of Budget 2022 is to make housing more affordable in communities across the country. The project and funding announced today under the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way in helping women at risk of homelessness in the area by providing for the rapid delivery of 22 new affordable housing units. This is one way to ensure that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"This project from L'Inter-Elles in Québec is an excellent initiative that will provide women in need with access to a living environment adapted to their situation. To ensure access to these units, our government and the City of Québec are also providing financial support for tenants who will be living there, so that they will only have to spend 25% of their income on housing."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

"It is estimated that there are over 5,000 homeless people in Quebec and this needs to change. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, this investment of $8.2 million will allow the City of Québec to build close to 22 social housing units that will provide mothers at risk of homelessness a safe place where they can make a better life for themselves. This project, supported by the Inter-Elles organization in Québec, will help us reach our goal to eliminate chronic homelessness in the province."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec

"I congratulate L'Inter-Elles for having implemented this project. With these units, women with or without children who have experienced family difficulties will benefit from a safe and affordable place to stay. Our government is proud to contribute to this project, which addresses needs in the Capitale-Nationale area."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security, Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert

"Today, we are taking one more step in creating a tighter social safety net so that no one will fall through the cracks. This announcement is very important for our city and residents. We will be able to help women in need keep their head above water and lead an easier life. It is thanks to actions such as the ones we are taking today that we will arrive to a city where no one is left behind and its residents are heard. Thank you to all the partners for making this great news possible."

Marie-Pierre Boucher, Municipal Councillor, City of Québec

"This project is the answer to Inter-Elles's long-standing aspirations, and it is also a success for all the groups who are combatting violence against women The completion of this project will allow us to help a greater number of women who are victims of domestic violence feel re-empowered as an individual and a collective, while ensuring their safety. It is important to specify that the project strengthens our efforts to better meet the needs of women, without immigration status or income, who are victims of domestic violence and who have little to no access to existing resources. At this time, I want to mention the support and co-operation of our allies, the Maison pour femmes immigrantes and the Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape pour femmes et enfants victimes de violence conjugale, at different stages of this initiative."

Geneviève Pelchat, President, L'Inter-Elles

The two agreements under the Rapid Housing Initiative represent a total investment of approximately $517 million . Since January 2021 , more than 3,000 social and affordable housing units have been built according to Quebec's recognized building standards for Quebecers in need.

