SAINT JOHN, NB, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, and John MacKenzie, Deputy Mayor of Saint John, announced a joint investment of more than $562,000 to enhance Saint John's active transportation infrastructure.

This funding will enable the construction of 340 metres of new connector sidewalk along Boars Head Road, providing a dedicated path for active transportation. This new section of sidewalk will connect two existing pieces of sidewalk on Boars Head Road and connect to an existing bus stop. The sidewalk will be 1.5 metres wide, offering more access for various modes of active transportation including pedestrians and people using wheelchairs. The sidewalk design includes provisions for proper drainage of surface rainwater caused by heavy rain falls, including the installation of three new manholes and six catch basins along with approximately 150 metres of new piping.

Increasing active transportation options that provide alternatives to driving reduces greenhouse gas emissions. It also provides long-term economic benefits to Saint John by connecting residents to the city's business district, employment opportunities, schools and recreational areas.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's investment in active transportation infrastructure contributes to an inclusive, connected community where people can access key destinations in Saint John more easily. This new section of sidewalk will provide a safe and accessible route for all residents. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that allow Canadians to shift away from using cars for their daily commutes, resulting in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement represents an important investment in one of our fastest growing neighbourhoods. With seniors, families, schools and businesses in the immediate area, this extension to the popular Boars Head Road sidewalk will further enhance safe pedestrian connections and Transit service in our community. We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Federal Government as we work together to build an easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable active transportation network across Saint John."

John MacKenzie, Deputy Mayor of Saint John

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $337,387 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) and the City of Saint John is contributing $224,926 .

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026–27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026–27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities Federal funding may be conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

