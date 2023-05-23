SAINT JOHN, NB, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, and John MacKenzie, Deputy Mayor of Saint John, announced a federal investment of more than $150,000 to improve Saint John's active transportation infrastructure.

Through this investment, the City will prepare a plan to identify locations within Saint John where there is a need for crosswalks and incorporate them with accessible design features; put together a road safety strategy that will focus on educating residents and improving safety for all transportation modes, including active transportation; and create a strategy to prioritize and construct missing sections of sidewalks and trails around the City.

This investment will support active transportation options, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and reinforce the City of Saint John's transportation plan, MoveSJ, that will guide transportation infrastructure investments within the City for the next 25 years.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's investment in transportation infrastructure planning and strategies contributes to an inclusive, connected community where residents of all abilities can access key destinations in Saint John easily and safely. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that allow Canadians to shift away from using cars for their daily commutes, resulting in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We value smart growth, and as our City continues to expand, we need to make sure that we place active transportation infrastructure in the right places. Today's funding will help us identify where crosswalks and sidewalks are needed, and it will allow us to add a public safety strategy to the Move SJ: Transportation Plan. We are grateful for the continued partnership with the Federal Government as we continue to enhance the active transport network in Saint John."

John MacKenzie, Deputy Mayor of Saint John

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $150,000 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) and the City of Saint John will contribute any additional funding required.

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) and the will contribute any additional funding required. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026–27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026–27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities Federal funding may be conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

