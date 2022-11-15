The Government of Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in Saskatchewan communities

CHAPLIN, SK, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview and Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announced an investment of $316,253 in eight Saskatchewan communities to support data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

The Village of Chaplin is receiving $49,050 to further develop data and information capabilities and organizational processes and frameworks. The project will improve its ability to prioritize and plan its investment needs and address challenges such as aging infrastructure, increasing demand, and climate change impacts.





The Rural Municipality of Tecumseh No. 65 is receiving $50,000 to develop an asset management analysis to provide a long-term approach to management of the assets consistent with the asset management plan.





The Village of Goodsoil is receiving $49,950 to collect information on the roads within its boundary, including lengths, right of way information, and road classification. This information will be entered into an asset registry.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investments to enhance planning and asset management practices will make meaningful differences in building sustainable infrastructure in our communities. The projects announced today will further assist communities in Saskatchewan to acquire the funding, training, and resources they need to manage their assets efficiently while building economic resilience and improving the quality of life of their citizens."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. That's why FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program helps communities in Saskatchewan and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to make better investment decisions."

Taneen Rudyk, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to support municipal infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data they need to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested over $64 million in 1,517 municipal asset management projects.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing $180 billion over 12 years in infrastructure projects across Canada.

Further information on the eight municipally-led initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

