The Government of Canada and FCM support strengthened asset management in New Brunswick communities

NIGADOO, NB, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, along with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced an investment of $144,460 in three New Brunswick communities to support data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

The Municipality of Neguac is receiving $50,000 to improve and continue developing its asset management plan. The municipality will analyze the lifecycle of its critical assets to establish detailed investment requirements for assets and develop a strategy for managing financial gaps.





is receiving to improve and continue developing its asset management plan. The municipality will analyze the lifecycle of its critical assets to establish detailed investment requirements for assets and develop a strategy for managing financial gaps. The Village of Salisbury is receiving $50,000 to improve and continue the development of the village's asset management plan. The Village will revise its plan to include the impact of climate change while expanding their inventory data by compiling and entering the information into the inventory tools.





is receiving to improve and continue the development of the village's asset management plan. The Village will revise its plan to include the impact of climate change while expanding their inventory data by compiling and entering the information into the inventory tools. The Village of Nigadoo is receiving $44,460 to improve data quality and access and to meet provincial requirements for the second phase of asset management.

The funding comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP).

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The Municipal Asset Management Program is supporting projects in New Brunswick that need to manage their assets more efficiently. Investments such as this will ensure our communities are stronger and resilient today and for years to come."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. That's why FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is here to help communities in New Brunswick and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to make better investment decisions."

Taneen Rudyk, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to support Canadian municipalities in strengthening infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested $64 million in 1,517 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested in 1,517 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in infrastructure projects across Canada .

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected], Twitter: @INFC_eng, Web: Infrastructure Canada