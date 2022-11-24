TOWN OF GIBSONS, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, and Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced an investment of $139,808 in three British Columbia communities to support data-driven decision-making about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

The Town of Gibsons is receiving $39,808 to improve wastewater services data and asset management practices to ensure sustainable service delivery and support decision-making. The project includes data collection, consolidation, formatting, review, and analysis to be developed into an asset management plan.

The District of Sooke is receiving $50,000 to complete its asset inventory and determine targeted annual funding levels for assets. The project will identify exposure and sensitivity to climate change and prioritize the vulnerabilities facing the District's asset systems.

is receiving to complete its asset inventory and determine targeted annual funding levels for assets. The project will identify exposure and sensitivity to climate change and prioritize the vulnerabilities facing the District's asset systems. The District of Logan Lake is receiving $50,000 to begin focusing on asset groups and advancing their individual asset management plans to fully detailed long-term planning and management systems.

The funding comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP).

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Efficient planning and asset management practices will make meaningful differences in building sustainable infrastructure in our communities. The projects announced will further assist communities, such as Gibsons in our region, and across British Columbia with the funding, training, and resources they need to better manage their assets and ensure they are resilient for years to come."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. That's why FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program helps communities in British Columbia and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to make better investment decisions."

Taneen Rudyk, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to support Canadian municipalities in making infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested so far $65 million in 1,538 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested so far in 1,538 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in infrastructure projects across Canada .

