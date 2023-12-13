VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Communities across the country are developing strategies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, including lowering carbon emissions from public transportation.

Today, Minister Harjit S. Sajjan, Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink, and Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of $1.3 million for TransLink to plan the transition of its bus fleet to zero emission vehicles by 2040.

Through this investment, TransLink is developing a comprehensive strategy including a detailed market scan of current and emerging zero emission technologies and a transition roadmap which will include a zero emission bus (ZEB) implementation action plan and deployment strategy, an investment roadmap, and recommendations for future ZEB innovation projects.

By investing in the electrification of Canada's public transit systems, the Government of Canada is making clean and affordable transportation available in communities across Canada, growing our country's economy, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Clean public transit connects Canadians to their communities and helps achieve our target of net-zero by 2050. We are proud to work with TransLink to help commuters get where they need to go while transitioning their fleet to reduce their carbon footprint."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"TransLink is taking serious action to address climate change by planning for a zero emissions fleet by 2040. This important partnership will help that ambition to become reality. Those who use transit for their commute are taking one of the biggest steps they can to reduce their own carbon footprint."

Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink

"In the pursuit of sustainable mobility, transitioning Canada's public transportation fleets to low carbon options is of the utmost importance. Through supporting TransLink in developing a transition plan to zero emissions vehicles, we are collectively catalyzing a cleaner, greener future for Canada. Embracing zero emission vehicles is our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and inspiring a nationwide shift towards eco-friendly transportation. We are proud to be working toward this goal with TransLink, through the Government of Canada's continued support, ultimately pioneering a sustainable legacy for generations to come."

Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $1,040,000 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). TransLink is contributing $260,000 .

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). TransLink is contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero-emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. The ZETF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The Government of Canada is investing $10 million through the ZETF over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing through the ZETF over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem. Around 55 per cent of the passenger kilometers travelled on TransLink's system are zero emission, thanks to Metro Vancouver's electrified SkyTrain network and North America's second-largest trolley-electric bus fleet.

