The Frost & Sullivan Institute Honors Global Organizations Pioneering Responsible Growth With the 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, celebrating organizations that exemplify purpose-driven innovation, sustainable business models, and leadership committed to creating a positive global impact. This recognition highlights the companies that are spearheading meaningful change and addressing the global priorities identified by the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

"The Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition celebrates companies that have married profitability with sustainability, not only as a strategy but as their core company value. This year's recipients demonstrate that sustainable growth is not only achievable but also can be a powerful driver of innovation and positive societal impact. We celebrate the recipients for their commitment to a sustainable future and hope others follow suit," said Aroop Zutshi, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The award selection framework follows a rigorous eight-step evaluation process conducted in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan's global think tank. Companies are then reviewed for leadership best practices, benchmarked on innovation and sustainability metrics, and vetted through multiple independent perspectives.

This year's program continues with the Frost & Sullivan Institute's commitment to spotlighting organizations that demonstrate measurable impact aligned with the global priorities of the Frost & Sullivan Institute. Each recipient was evaluated across Frost & Sullivan's proprietary assessment criteria, which analyze innovation, operational excellence, and social responsibility within the context of long-term global growth.

2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition Awardees include:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Salesforce, Inc. (or Salesforce.com, Inc.)

DeepMind Technologies Limited

Evolent Health, Inc.

R1 RCM Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Arm Limited

MediaTek Inc.

RingCentral, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Entegris

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Alstom

Analog Devices, Inc.

KLA Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Advantest Corporation

DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Infineon Technologies AG

Marvell Technology, Inc.

SK hynix Inc.

Keyence Corporation

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Addus HomeCare

Align Technology, Inc.

Alkem Laboratories Limited

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

